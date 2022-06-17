Falcons sign OL Jonotthan Harrison, cut RB Jeremy McNichols

Jonotthan Harrison last played in a regular-season game for the New York Jets in 2019. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jonotthan Harrison‘s Atlanta stopover for Falcons minicamp this week produced an agreement. The veteran offensive lineman signed with the Falcons following his minicamp audition, per a team announcement.

In addition to signing Harrison, the Falcons added defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. To make room on their 90-man offseason roster, the Falcons released running back Jeremy McNichols and waived wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Although Harrison has been in the NFL since 2014, he has not played in a regular-season game in three years. The former Colts and Jets starting center has spent the past two years bouncing on and off the Giants’ practice squad. Harrison, 30, caught on with the Giants in 2020 but did not play in a game for the team. The former UDFA has started 42 regular-season contests, including 10 as a rookie for a Colts team that ventured to the AFC Championship Game and 10 in 2019 with the Jets.

The Falcons signed McNichols earlier this offseason. The rebuilding NFC South squad does not feature much in the way of high-level investments in the backfield, but it did use a fifth-round pick on BYU’s Tyler Allgeier and sign Damien Williams earlier this offseason. Also re-signed, Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to begin the season as the team’s starter.

McNichols, 26, played in 30 Titans games over the past two seasons. He received a look to be the team’s primary Derrick Henry replacement last season, but that role ended up going primarily to D’Onta Foreman.

A former Bears UDFA in 2019, Dalton has not played in a regular-season game. He joined Harrison at this week’s tryout. Trammell, who caught on with the Falcons as a 2021 UDFA, played in two games for the team last season.