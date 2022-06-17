ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions sign second-rounder Josh Paschal, complete 2022 draft class

By Sam Robinson
 2 days ago
Second-round pick Josh Paschal has signed his rookie deal. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Lions made a clear effort to upgrade at defensive end in the draft. The second of those pass-rushers added is now under contract, wrapping up the draft-pick-signing portion of Detroit’s offseason.

Second-round pick Josh Paschal signed his four-year rookie contract Friday, per a team announcement. This comes weeks after the Lions inked Aidan Hutchinson to his four-year pact (feat. the fifth-year option).

As the No. 46 overall pick, Paschal will be in line to see a hefty portion of his rookie deal guaranteed. Every first-round pick thus far has received a fully guaranteed deal, with a handful to start the second round receiving three years fully guaranteed. No. 44 overall pick John Metchie received two years fully guaranteed and 56% of his third-year salary locked in at signing. Paschal’s camp likely pushed for a similar setup.

A Kentucky product, Paschal did not put up big sack numbers in the SEC. He registered 13 in five seasons with the Wildcats, topping out at five last year. The 268-pound performer did post 15 tackles for loss last year and has contributed as an inside pass-rusher as well. Paschal and Hutchinson join a Lions defensive line housing pass-rushers Michael Brockers, Romeo and Julian Okwara. The Lions, who cut Trey Flowers after three seasons, will certainly lean on Hutchinson this season. How much Paschal contributes remains to be seen.

Here is the Lions’ 2022 draft class:

Round 1: No. 2 Aidan Hutchinson, DE (Michigan) (signed)

Round 1: No. 12 (from Vikings) Jameson Williams, WR (Alabama) (signed)

Round 2: No. 46 (from Vikings) Josh Paschal, DE (Kentucky) (signed)

Round 3: No. 97 Kerby Joseph, S (Illinois) (signed)

Round 5: No. 177 James Mitchell, TE (Virginia Tech) (signed)

Round 6: No. 188 (from Seahawks through Jaguars and Eagles) Malcolm Rodriguez, LB (Oklahoma State) (signed)

Round 6: No. 217 James Houston, DE (Jackson State) (signed)

Round 7: No. 237 (from Saints through Eagles) Chase Lucas, CB (Arizona State) (signed)

Comments / 0

 

