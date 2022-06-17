ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

71-year-old woman missing from South Park area in LA

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago

Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 71-year-old woman who went missing from the South Park area.

Lynnea Nwanko Price was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Vernon Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Price is Black. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs an estimated 275 pounds, the LAPD reported. She has black hair and brown eyes. Price was last seen wearing a white floral dress, a brown leather coat and beige shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s Newton station at 323-846-6547 or the LAPD’s 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man found shot dead inside crashed vehicle: LAPD

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Vermont Vista Sunday morning. Los Angeles police officers responded to the 400 block of West 108th Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police found a crash involving two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD officers injured after crowd shoots fireworks, throws rocks at them

LOS ANGELES - Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Saturday night after responding to a vandalism call in the Pico Gardens area of Los Angeles. According to LAPD, officers responded to the 600 block of Anderson Street a call shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday after reports that a large group of people was vandalizing nearby buildings and cars. LAPD said the large group responded by shooting fireworks at officers in addition to hurling rocks and bottles at them. After calling for backup, officers eventually broke up the group. No one was arrested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man bludgeoned to death in Whittier, person of interest detained

WHITTIER, Calif. - A 50-year-old Hispanic man was fatally bludgeoned Sunday in Whittier in a possible gang-related attack and a person of interest has been detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive was reported around 5:30 a.m, Deputy Tracy Koerner...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in violent Culver City crash

A woman was killed and another person was injured following an Saturday night crash in Culver City. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. A woman was driving a white sedan south on La Cienega when she rear-ended a second vehicle, according to the Los Angeles […]
CULVER CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman killed, vehicle sliced in half after hitting light pole

LOS ANGELES - A woman in her 20s was killed Sunday when her vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole, splitting it in two, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:16 p.m. Saturday near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

LASD investigating man’s death in Whittier

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in Whittier early Sunday morning. Homicide investigators responded to the 11700 block of Fireside Drive around 5:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive 50-year-old man who had “sustained apparent blunt force traumatic injuries,” the LASD said in a press release.
WHITTIER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park
CBS News

Pico Rivera man still missing after disappearing earlier in June

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department today circulated photos of a 27-year-old man who went missing in Pico Rivera on June 1. Carlos Anthony Medina, also known as Robin, was last seen at about 5 a.m. that day in the 8900 block of Pico Vista Road, in between the San Gabriel River and El Rancho High School, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.
PICO RIVERA, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Police still investigating after a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in Long Beach as victim refuses to provide details about the incident

Long Beach, California – Authorities are still investigating an incident where a man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds but refused to cooperate with the police and provide them with information about the shooting and reveal the location where the crime took place. At around 7:40 p.m., police were called...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

$25K reward offered in murder of 71-year-old man in East LA

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to identify whoever shot a 71-year-old man to death in East Los Angeles. Luis Sandoval was injured at 5 a.m. on Feb. 25 in what investigators described as “a shootout between rival tagging crews” near the intersection of East Olympic Boulevard and South Hicks Avenue, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Male victim in Hollywood double fatal shooting identified

One of two victims shot to death in Hollywood on Thursday was publicly identified Saturday. RELATED: Two dead after shooting in Hollywood; Suspect at largeThe coroner's office named 40-year-old Ajani Patridge, though his city of residence was not available. Officials have yet to identify the female victim. The shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening on Carlos Avenue and N. Gower Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find two people, Patridge and a woman, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also took two children located at the scene...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Canyon News

Woman Assaulted While Walking Her Dog

MELROSE—Saturday, June 18th, West Hollywood deputies arrived at Melrose Ave & Westmount Drive at 6:27am after they received a call from a woman who reported that she was assaulted by a black, transient female with an unknown deadly weapon. The victim was walking her dog in the area when...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Abandons Mercedes After Collision in South Los Angeles

Police Saturday are offering a $25,000 reward for information about a hit and run driver who abandoned a Mercedes-Benz and ran away after colliding with another vehicle near the University Park area of South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called at 1:50 a.m. Friday to Central Avenue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy