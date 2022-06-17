71-year-old woman missing from South Park area in LA

Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 71-year-old woman who went missing from the South Park area.

Lynnea Nwanko Price was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Vernon Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Price is Black. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs an estimated 275 pounds, the LAPD reported. She has black hair and brown eyes. Price was last seen wearing a white floral dress, a brown leather coat and beige shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s Newton station at 323-846-6547 or the LAPD’s 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.