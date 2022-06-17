Pinellas County Issues Air Pollution Precautionary Advisory For Sunday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Pinellas County Air Quality section is issuing an Air Pollution Precautionary Advisory due to elevated levels of the pollutant ozone.

This advisory is in effect throughout Sunday, June 19.

“Since we anticipate experiencing unhealthy levels of ozone with Air Quality Index values from 101-150, according to current models, people with lung diseases such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,” said authorities in a statement.

This is due in part to the presence of a stable air mass, light winds, high temperatures, dry air conditions, and a high-pressure system affecting the region.

If the forecast changes, this advisory may be lifted.

