ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Issues Air Pollution Precautionary Advisory For Sunday

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZnFc_0gEOmA6H00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Pinellas County Air Quality section is issuing an Air Pollution Precautionary Advisory due to elevated levels of the pollutant ozone.

This advisory is in effect throughout Sunday, June 19.

“Since we anticipate experiencing unhealthy levels of ozone with Air Quality Index values from 101-150, according to current models, people with lung diseases such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,” said authorities in a statement.

This is due in part to the presence of a stable air mass, light winds, high temperatures, dry air conditions, and a high-pressure system affecting the region.

If the forecast changes, this advisory may be lifted.

In the news: Florida Woman Found Guilty After Receiving $5,815,723 And 65 Cents From The IRS

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Feather Sound, or near Clearwater, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, Belleair and Belleair Bluffs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

County receives grant for Douglas Preserve

Pinellas County has received a $1.5 million grant to help offset the costs of aiding Dunedin in purchasing the Gladys E. Douglas Preserve. The city’s purchase of the property last year was a major milestone as Dunedin planned on connecting the land to an adjoining 55-acre lake, currently owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, to create a nearly 100-acre public park.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Headlines#The Free Press
Mysuncoast.com

Two stormy days!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heat and humidity are still high today. But thunderstorms will start earlier in the afternoon and be more widespread Sunday and Monday. As the storms pop up, that will take the edge off the heat. Most of the coming week is dry, and a Northeast wind will bring in some lower humidity. By Tuesday we could see dew points drop into the 60s, which is a much more comfortable feel outside. Tuesday is also the start of Summer. The Summer Solstice, the time when the sun is farthest north in our sky, occurs at 5:14 a.m. EDT.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy