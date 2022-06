VALLEY– Two motor vehicle accidents within an hour’s time Thursday night, resulted in one fatality and minor to severe injuries to seven others. A 17-year-old Conejos County teen was killed near Manassa about 11 p.m. after he was pinned beneath the sport utility vehicle (SUV) he was riding in rolled multiple times near the intersection of Conejos County Road 18 and County Road R. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) did not release the name of the victim or the 18-year-old driver and another 16-year-old passenger.

