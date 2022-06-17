ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Children's vaccines could be 'game changer' — but one big question remains

By Anjalee Khemlani
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two vaccines for children 5 and younger, questions still linger about how many kids will actually receive shots. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, estimates between 15% to 20% of...

www.aol.com

Comments / 30

Rodney Blaylock
4d ago

There is no evidence that vaccines do anything to protect young children. The only evidence they have is after given the jab antibodies are produced. Even lord fauci agrees this isn't reason enough to "vaccinate" kids.

Reply
12
Guest Guest
3d ago

Those stats on how many people are vaccinated are a total fabrication and a deliberate attempt to deceive people into thinking ah go ahead give it to a child.

Reply(3)
6
Brenda Anderson
3d ago

the jab doesn't work, and neither do the dam masks, quit subjecting these children to abuse

Reply
7
