House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver named Rebecca Kisner as the next chief of staff for the House Democrats. Kisner has worked for the Colorado House Democrats since 2019, most recently serving as deputy chief of staff. She succeeds Kelly Watkins, who worked for the House Democrats for a decade, including five years as chief of staff. Watkins joined the Environmental Protection Agency, Region 8 office where she will be chief of staff to Region 8 Administrator and former House Speaker K.C. Becker.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO