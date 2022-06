Gerald “Gary” Weldon Harrison, 77, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Carthage, Missouri. Gary was born October 16, 1944 in Lamar, Missouri to Kenneth W. Harrison and Hazel Helen Jones. Gary was a lifetime resident of Carthage. He was a mechanic for several of the Chevrolet dealers in Carthage. Gary was the owner/operator of Central Service Center in Carthage for several years. He then managed R & W Poultry and retired from there. Gary was a member of the Vintage Rods, Maple Leaf Car Show and a charter member of Challenger Car Club in the 60’s. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Carthage and also served on the board of Emmanuel Cemetery as caretaker.

