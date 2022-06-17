Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks

Join the Town of Fort Mill as we celebrate the nation’s 246th birthday with food, fireworks and fun at our Independence Day Celebration on July 2, 2022!. This free event, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., is held along Main Street and in Historic Downtown Fort Mill and features music, downtown merchants, food trucks, vendors, the annual Firing of the Cannons and our amazing fireworks show. There will also be plenty of children’s activities, including face painting, balloon artists, kids’ crafts, a chalk zone and kid-related vendors.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO