Rays Notebook: Kevin Kiermaier Hoping to Return to Lineup on Saturday

BALTIMORE, Md. — Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier isn't in the starting lineup on Friday night, but he said prior to the game that the tightness he's been experiencing in his calf and Achilles area is feeling much better.

Barring any setbacks in pregame warmups, the veteran outfielder said he expects to be available off the bench if needed on Friday night, and plans on being back in the starting lineup on Saturday. Friday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. ET.

"I feel much better. I had a good day (Thursday) with everything in there relaxed,'' Kiermaier said prior to Friday's game with the Baltimore Orioles. "I walked around (Friday) and felt really good. I'm ready to stretch it out right now and test it out and jog/sprint and get up on that toe a little bit.

"I'm very optimistic and I feel good, and I'm totally available off the bench (Friday) and I expect to be back in the starting lineup (Saturday). I don't feel anything in the slightest compared to what I felt that last couple of days.''

Kiermaier said all the modern technology to deal with injuries has helped him bounce back quickly. "Those fancy pieces of equipment are huge in getting me back out there sooner rather than later,'' he said.

Kiermaier was forced to come out of Wednesday night's game in New York in the third inning when the tightness — which had been bothering him for close to a week — got dramatically worse. He said he was relieved it wasn't more serious, and he's excited to get back out on the field.

"I think KK is in a better spot,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said prior to Friday's game. "He was actually kind of wanting to play today. We talked to him last night and said, hey, let's give it one more day and be available off the bench if we need you. We're encouraging that he's taken a turn for the better.''

Kiermaier is hitting .225 this season, with seven home runs and 17 RBIs. His seven homers are tied for the team lead along with Randy Arozarena.

Wander Franco, the Tampa Bay Rays' standout 21-year-old shortstop, is getting closer to returning to the lineup. Franco, out with quadriceps and hamstring tightness since May 30, could rejoin the team later next week if all goes well in some rehab assignments in Durham. (USA TODAY Sports)

Wander Franco progressing nicely

Cash said that star shortstop Wander Franco is progressing nicely in his rehab from some nagging quadriceps and hamstring strains. He's been working out in Port Charlotte and is feeling much better.

"Wander had another really good day, and we're very encouraged by that.'' Cash said of his workout on Friday in Port Charlotte. "I think the plan if for him to DH (Saturday) and then probably come back and probably play shortstop on Monday.''

Cash said that Franco will go to Triple-A Durham and play a few rehab games, with a possible return to the big club by the end of next week. "It is exciting. Hopefully it all goes well.''

Franco is hitting .270 on the season with four home runs and 19 RBIs. His bat has been sorely missed in the lineup. His two replacements, Taylor Walls and Vidal Brujan, are hitting .146 and .144 respectively so far this season.

Around the horn

Rays pitcher Luis Patino threw his second rehab start in Durham on Thursday night, and Cash said it went well. He said there is no rush in getting him back, that much like Shane Baz did, he will make several starts in Durham to get built back up. Patino suffered an oblique injury in the first inning of his first start back on April 11 ... Cash is giving Manuel Margot another day of rest. He spent some time on the injured list in May with hamstring issue, so they are being careful with him, too, because he bat is so important in their lineup.

