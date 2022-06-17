ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City unveils vaccine rollout plan for children age 5 and under

FDA authorizes first COVID vaccines for kids under 5 02:25

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - New York City leaders have announced a vaccine rollout plan for children age 5 and under now that U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shot for our nation's youngest population

Vaccines for kids are expected to be available at city-run vaccination sites starting next week.

CBS2's Astrid Martinez is speaking with doctors on what parents need to know.

Sarah, a mother in White Plains, has two sons. Ezra, 11, and Benjamin, 5, are already vaccinated for COVID-19.

She feels children under 5 have been left behind.

"I think every time we've gotten our kids vaccinated it's been a huge relief," she said.

The next step in getting American children 6 months to 5 years old vaccinated kicked off Friday - that's about 18 million children.

"Today the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for children down to 6 months of age," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

Vaccinations for infants and preschoolers are set to begin next week in New York City within 48 hours of the expected CDC authorization.

New York City clinics that have been serving children 5 and older will transition to serving younger children once the vaccination campaign for toddlers begins. The shots will be available at vaccination sites, pharmacies and at the offices of pediatricians.

"I think it's very exciting because we've been waiting for this for a long time. It seems to take longer than we'd hoped. But there's a lot of very worried parents out there who want their children to get this vaccine," said Dr. Jay Weissbrot of Northwell Health Physicians White Plains.

Weissbrot, a pediatrician, says not all the parents share that excitement in part because of the number of shots kids will need.

Pfizer's vaccine is a three dose regimen. Moderna's is two.

Doctors told Martinez that children under 5 will need to get all their shots to be protected from COVID.

Weissbrot says shots for children are critical, not just to protect them, but their families as well.

"COVID is very highly contagious, and it's more than norm than not that if someone in the family comes home with COVID, you know, spread right through the whole household. Household includes older people. Grandparents, generations. It could be very, very serious illness," Weissbrot said.

"So we're grateful that this is going to be accessible to everybody," Sarah said.

Astrid Martinez contributed to this report.

