Multiple homes damaged in Queens fire

Fire spreads to three houses in South Ozone Park 00:45

NEW YORK -- Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that spread to multiple houses in Queens .

The fire started in a home on 125th Street near Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The situation escalated to five-alarms and more than 50 fire units were on scene trying to get the fire under control. It took a few hours for firefighters to put the blaze out.

Officials said strong wind helped the fire spread across the street. At least three houses were damaged.

Neighbor Cynthia Singh was inside her home when the fire started next door.

"The smoke was bad, and I was like, I don't know, I don't know where the smoke is coming from," she told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "I got scared, so I run down the stairs quickly. I heard my neighbor and kids were screaming, so I help her with the kids, too, and on the first floor, I did the same thing, too."

Neighbors were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

There are no reports of any injures at this time.