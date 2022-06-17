ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, IL

8 Things You Didn't Know About Nick Hardy

By Sam Tremlett
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

8 Things You Didn't Know About Nick Hardy

1. Hardy was born in Northbrook, Illinois, on January 26, 1996.

2. His earliest golf memory was attending the Tucson Open and getting a golf ball from Billy Andrade after the round.

3. Hardy attended the University of Illinois where he studied Sport Management. He graduated in 2018. Whilst there he was a two-time Big Ten Champion, 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year and a 2018 First Team NCAA All-American.

4. Hardy turned professional in 2018, which given his career at college, should come as no surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXzmA_0gEOfZbJ00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Before 2022's event, Hardy played in three US Open 's before that. He competed in 2015, 2016 and 2019, but he only made the cut once, back in 2015. That event was held at Chambers Bay and won by Jordan Spieth.

“I’ve played in plenty of USGA events in my career now,” Hardy explained on the Tuesday before 2022's tournament started. “I know how they’re set up. I know how to prepare for one. It’s easy to come in here and just enjoy being here, but I really feel like I’m ready to compete and contend.”

6. Hardy has three sisters: Megan, Kristen and Shannon

7. At high school Hardy was ranked the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois by the AJGA, and No. 14 nationally in the class of 2014.

8. Hardy is a 2020-2021 Korn Ferry alum and he secured his PGA Tour card thru 2021-22. He achieved this with 10 top-10 finishes from 41 starts and he made $349,054.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
Northbrook, IL
Sports
City
Northbrook, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

63
Followers
500
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy