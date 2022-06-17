ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Randolph County wins development grant

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County has been awarded a $900,000 state grant from a fund for rural development projects.

It was one of 30 across the state announced by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office on Thursday from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a new source of support for rural economic development projects in North Carolina that is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.

Randolph’s grant comes in the Resilient Neighborhoods category, which focuses on community development and quality-of-life improvements, such as eliminating food deserts, creating healthy living initiatives, and increasing access to affordable housing options, among other initiatives.

Community Policy