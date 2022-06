Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred during a fight Sunday morning near a karaoke bar in Kearny Mesa, San Diego Police said. Police received a call at around 12:22 a.m. of reports of a man stabbed in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Convoy Street. Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

