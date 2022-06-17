ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Things You Didn't Know About Brian Harman

By Matt Cradock
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

Brian Harman is one of the few left-handed golfers on the PGA Tour and has enjoyed many successes, such as the John Deere Classic and the Wells Fargo Championship. The American has been a member of the PGA Tour for 10 years, and regularly features among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup. Get to know Harman here.

1. Brian Harman was born 19th January 1987 in Savannah, Georgia.

2. The American enjoyed an extremely successful amateur career, with the standout victory being the 2003 US Junior Championship. Harman was also a member of two winning US Walker Cup teams (2005 and 2009).

3. Harman plays golf left-handed; it is the only sport he plays with this hand.

4. His hobbies include fishing and hunting. He often hunts with current PGA Tour pro, Patton Kizzire

5. Harman made his PGA Tour debut whilst he was still an amateur. This came at the 2004 MCI Heritage.

6. He attended the University of Georgia, where he was a three-time 2nd Team All-American, winning the 2005 NCAA Preview and the 2006 Isleworth Invitational.

7. Harman is a huge sports fan and follows all teams from Atlanta, as well as the Georgia Bulldogs.

8. At the 2012 Players Championship, Harman was involved in a peculiar scenario. Being the first reserve, Harman was too late to join Carl Pettersson and Robert Garrigus after their playing partner, D.A. Points, withdrew just minutes before his tee time. As the duo had already teed off, tournament officials allowed Harman to tee off alone in his first round.

9. The American's family are all world-class scuba divers and spear fishers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJ7ki_0gEOclLm00

Harman at the 2015 Barclays after making two holes-in-one.(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

10. At the 2015 Barclays, Harman became only the third ever player on the PGA Tour to make two holes-in-one in one round. One came at the 183-yard third hole and the other at the 218-yard 14th hole.

11. Harman is known as being one of the more consistent performers on the Tour, qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs every year since 2012.

12. The American lives in his home state of Georgia with his wife Kelly and their two children: daughter Cooper and son Walter.

13. The American is sponsored by Titleist, MegaCorp, Columbia, NetJets and GTL (Guaranteed Trust Life). Harman primarily uses Titleist clubs with a TaylorMade putter.

Comments / 0

