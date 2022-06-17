ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Amateur boxer qualifies for regional event, hopes to build sport in Montana

By DJ Bauer Reporter, ABC FOX Montana
 2 days ago

BUTTE, Mont. -- An aspiring amateur boxer in Butte has been stepping into the ring for six years. But now, he needs the community's help to step into the biggest ring of his life.

"It was probably when I was in middle school that I thought to myself, 'I'd love to be a pro fighter. I'd love to do this for a living someday, my passion," Ethan Wroblewski said. "So I'm going to go through with it. I'm still right here pursuing my dreams in boxing."

Opportunities like qualifying for the Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah, don't come very often. As Wroblewski says, it's the biggest moment of his boxing career so far.

But a trip to an event like this isn't cheap, $1,000 minimum, according to Wroblewski. He's hoping that his home state can lend a hand financially to keep his dreams of going pro on the right track.

"It's just having the right support from the community," Wroblewski said. "We're hoping that we can get some sponsors that support our dreams and our why, and they could give us a hand financially."

But Wroblewski's aspirations don't stop there. He hopes to build amateur boxing programs across Montana.

And though he's starting small with the boxing gym in his garage, he'll keep on punching until the sport goes statewide.

"We don't have a sanctioned gym here yet to make events happen, so we can't have it right now, but there are always events going on in the state," Wroblewski said. "Hopefully, amateur boxing will grow in Montana, and it can be a thing where we're fighting every weekend, anywhere in the state."

Wroblewski will be competing at the Golden Gloves in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. If you'd like to donate to his cause, you can visit his GoFundMe page here.

