Detroit, MI

Detroit Man Charged For Stealing Multiple Vehicles From Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant

By DeJanay Booth
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is charged after authorities say he stole multiple vehicles early Thursday morning from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant .

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Robert Anthony Smith, 19, is charged with receiving and concealing $20,000 or more, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and fleeing.

Robert Anthony Smith (credit: Michigan State Police)

Authorities say at about 3:30 a.m. on June 16, Smith allegedly stole multiple Ford Mustangs from the assembly plant. Police located him northbound on Interstate 75 near Outer Drive Melvindale and attempted a traffic stop.

Smith fled at high speed but was arrested on westbound I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Detroit.

He was arraigned on Friday and given a $10,000 personal bond with a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 30 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 6.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

