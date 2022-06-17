How Mississippi State Compares to Other Programs in Quarterbacks Drafted

Looking into how Mississippi State stacks up with other programs in signal-callers selected in the past 10 drafts.

Mississippi State has had a handful or quarterbacks who have made a real impression come through the program, though not all have had a chance to make it onto the next level.

But the Bulldogs have had a decent amount of success when it comes to players at the position getting selected in the NFL Draft, with two passers coming off the board within the past 10 events.

MSU is one of 20 schools in the nation to have two quarterbacks drafted between the 2013 NFL Draft and the 2022 NFL Draft. Only Alabama, Clemson, North Dakota State, Ohio State, Florida State, Pittsburgh, LSU, USC, NC State, WKU and Oklahoma have had more quarterbacks drafted than the Bulldogs and the programs that tie them in the category have.

Ex-Bulldogs quarterback Tommy Stevens selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 240 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stevens was drafted as a quarterback and then moved to tight end by the Saints but never made it to the regular season before being released by the team and then spending a short amount of time with the Carolina Panthers.

Stevens, who completed 60.2% of his passes for 1,155 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in his lone season at MSU, is currently with the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL.

Before him came an MSU quarterback who has experienced a great deal of success at the next level that he'll look to build upon as he hopes to make his team a legitimate postseason contender in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys passer Dak Prescott, who many now consider to be among the league's top-10 passers, was originally selected by the team with at No. 145 overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was the runner-up for NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021, completing a career-high 68.8% of his passes for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions after suffering a major ankle injury in the previous season.

How MSU continues to develop quarterbacks will be something to watch, with Will Rogers projected by some as a dark horse candidate to experience a major rise in 2022 and go as high as the first round whenever he chooses to make the leap to the NFL.