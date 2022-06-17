ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

How Mississippi State Compares to Other Programs in Quarterbacks Drafted

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T14T4_0gEOcdHy00

Looking into how Mississippi State stacks up with other programs in signal-callers selected in the past 10 drafts.

Mississippi State has had a handful or quarterbacks who have made a real impression come through the program, though not all have had a chance to make it onto the next level.

But the Bulldogs have had a decent amount of success when it comes to players at the position getting selected in the NFL Draft, with two passers coming off the board within the past 10 events.

MSU is one of 20 schools in the nation to have two quarterbacks drafted between the 2013 NFL Draft and the 2022 NFL Draft. Only Alabama, Clemson, North Dakota State, Ohio State, Florida State, Pittsburgh, LSU, USC, NC State, WKU and Oklahoma have had more quarterbacks drafted than the Bulldogs and the programs that tie them in the category have.

Ex-Bulldogs quarterback Tommy Stevens selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 240 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stevens was drafted as a quarterback and then moved to tight end by the Saints but never made it to the regular season before being released by the team and then spending a short amount of time with the Carolina Panthers.

Stevens, who completed 60.2% of his passes for 1,155 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in his lone season at MSU, is currently with the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL.

Before him came an MSU quarterback who has experienced a great deal of success at the next level that he'll look to build upon as he hopes to make his team a legitimate postseason contender in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys passer Dak Prescott, who many now consider to be among the league's top-10 passers, was originally selected by the team with at No. 145 overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was the runner-up for NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021, completing a career-high 68.8% of his passes for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions after suffering a major ankle injury in the previous season.

How MSU continues to develop quarterbacks will be something to watch, with Will Rogers projected by some as a dark horse candidate to experience a major rise in 2022 and go as high as the first round whenever he chooses to make the leap to the NFL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Taking Another Major Visit This Weekend

20 years ago the University of Texas landed the second-most hyped quarterback prospect of all-time in Vince Young. This weekend, the Longhorns will try to convince the most-hyped prospect ever to do the same. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, the University of Texas are hosting Arch Manning...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Mississippi Football
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Peyton Manning's Outfit Choice At College World Series Went Viral

Peyton Manning has turned an otherwise random word into an iconic representation of his outstanding football legacy. The all-time great quarterback's classic "Omaha" audible call has become synonymous with his identity. On Friday, Manning traveled to the namesake of this pre-snap callout — taking in Day 1 of the College...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Nfl Draft#Panthers#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Msu#Lsu#Usc#Wku#Bulldogs#The New Orleans Saints#The Calgary Stampeders#Cfl
The Spun

Ex-Oklahoma Star Reacts To The Arch Manning Speculation

Arch Manning took his final official visit to Texas over the weekend, and it looks like Longhorns fans aren't the only ones hoping the top prospect chooses UT. Speaking on Norman, Oklahoma's 94.7 FM earlier this week, former Sooners linebacker Teddy Lehman said he hopes Texas lands a commitment from the five-star QB.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
saturdaytradition.com

Carnell Tate, 5-star WR, reveals finalists and commitment plans

Carnell Tate is just about ready to make his college decision. This weekend, the 5-star wide receiver revealed he will be committing on Monday afternoon. Tate will reveal his decision at 1 p.m. ET. After picking up scholarship offers from 37 programs, Tate is deciding between Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
291
Followers
703
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy