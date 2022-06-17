ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Roosevelt National Forest Wants To Hear From You On New Cabin Rental Fees

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Roosevelt National Forest is taking feedback on proposed fees at new cabin rentals designed to enhance visitors’ stays. The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest has seven new cabin rental locations.

The rental sites are spread across three locations in Larimer County and are designed for those who are less likely to camp in a developed campground or dispersed in the forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZmHz_0gEOcbWW00

(credit: Forest Service)

Here are the descriptions of the cabins according to the Forest Service:

Corral Park is a small log cabin with a wood stove, a propane generator, propane refrigerator, and propane lights that sleeps four. The cabin is located in the scenic Long Draw area with stunning views of the Mummy Range.

The Redfeather site offers cabin rentals at the Redfeather Assistant Ranger and Redfeather Ranger cabins. Each cabin provides electricity, modern appliances, propane heat, running water, shower and flush toilets located in Red Feather Lakes near multiple hiking and fishing opportunities.

The Buckhorn Work Center offers four cabin rentals and one group day use site. These cabins include electricity, modern appliances, propane heat, running water, shower and flush toilets. The Buckhorn Work Center new group day use site is the garage, which can accommodate up to 50-100 people for gatherings in a forest setting.

The public is invited to comment on this proposal. The proposal is available online, along with an interactive StoryMap . The comment period is set to end by close of business on Nov. 1, 2022. To ensure that your comments are considered, please send no later than the above date to Canyon Lakes Ranger District, Attention: Hallie Groff, 2150 Centre Avenue, Building E, Fort Collins, CO 80526 or comments-rm-arapaho-roosevelt-canyon-lakes@usda.gov or through the StoryMap.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Riverbend Ponds Natural Area: Get Outside Without Breaking The Bank

by Grace Foulk FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – With gas prices expected to keep rising this summer, you might be trying to keep your trips closer to home in order to save some money. Fort Collins offers plenty of Natural Areas to get out and explore. Zoe Shark, Natural Areas Public Engagement Manager with the City of Fort Collins, told CBS4 that a shadier place in Fort Collins would be Riverbend Ponds. Seven former gravel mine ponds make the area popular for fishing, too. Riverbend Ponds has about three miles of hiking, and easy access to the Poudre River Trail. (credit CBS) “The river, with...
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Look What ‘Bar Rescue’ Did to a Colorado Restaurant

TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently. I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

What Colorado’s first monsoon of the year brings

When you think of monsoon, naturally, you think of drenching rains. But on the Front Range, the first monsoon of the season in Colorado will bring more smoke than rain. The reason? Several large wildfires are burning in Arizona and New Mexico, and a strong south wind is pushing thick smoke that could block mountain views into the Denver area. Lasting through Monday, monsoon showers could impact the mountains especially in areas where there are burn scars from the Cameron Peak Fire.
COLORADO STATE
worldnationnews.com

Food Truck Park Opened by Westminster RTD Station

Blake Sanchez and Jeffrey and Mary Range were considering opening a food truck together before the pandemic. But when COVID hit, the three put their plans on hold and returned to their day job. Then, last year, Range was in Westminster when Jeffrey saw a number of smaller lots for...
WESTMINSTER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Forest#The Cabin#Outdoor Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The Forest Service
The Denver Gazette

Truck plunges into Gross Reservoir, closing it to the public

Officials are investigating an overnight crash at Gross Reservoir that will shut down recreation until further notice. The crash happened at the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project site just before 1 a.m. A construction vehicle carrying several tons of rocks veered off the road and into the reservoir, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Hiker rescued after fall on Fourmile Canyon Link Trail on Saturday

An injured female hiker was rescued Saturday from the Fourmile Canyon Link Trail at Betasso Preserve west of Boulder. At 9:42 a.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a woman who had fallen and had a ankle injury. Rescuers stabilized the injured hiker, a 68-year-old woman...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Wet Father’s Day In The Mountains, Fewer Storms For The Front Range

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture streaming into Colorado will create plenty of clouds on Father’s Day, but most of the rain coming from the clouds will be confined to areas west of the Continental Divide for most of the day. In fact, most areas on the Western Slope and along the I-70 mountain corridor west of the Eisenhower Tunnel are almost guaranteed to get at least one or two rain showers by Sunday afternoon. Some of the rain in western Colorado could be heavy at times and there is a chance a few thunderstorms could strengthen to the point of becoming severe. The primary...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Hiking
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Dump Truck Driver Recovered From Gross Reservoir

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews have recovered the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into Gross Reservoir in the early morning hours. The Reservoir in Boulder was closed due the investigation of the accident. Colorado State Patrol tells CBS4 that a dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7000 pound of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.   (credit CBS) The driver worked for contractor...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Rafter dies in Colorado despite being experienced and using proper safety gear

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an experienced rafter died following an incident on the Poudre River on June 14. Authorities were called to the scene, just east of The Mishawaka amphitheater in Bellvue, after a private, non-commercial raft overturned and one person could not be found. The missing adult male was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR while a medical response arrived. The subject was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was declared to be deceased.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy