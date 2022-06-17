Roosevelt National Forest Wants To Hear From You On New Cabin Rental Fees

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Roosevelt National Forest is taking feedback on proposed fees at new cabin rentals designed to enhance visitors’ stays. The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest has seven new cabin rental locations.

The rental sites are spread across three locations in Larimer County and are designed for those who are less likely to camp in a developed campground or dispersed in the forest.

Here are the descriptions of the cabins according to the Forest Service:

Corral Park is a small log cabin with a wood stove, a propane generator, propane refrigerator, and propane lights that sleeps four. The cabin is located in the scenic Long Draw area with stunning views of the Mummy Range.

The Redfeather site offers cabin rentals at the Redfeather Assistant Ranger and Redfeather Ranger cabins. Each cabin provides electricity, modern appliances, propane heat, running water, shower and flush toilets located in Red Feather Lakes near multiple hiking and fishing opportunities.

The Buckhorn Work Center offers four cabin rentals and one group day use site. These cabins include electricity, modern appliances, propane heat, running water, shower and flush toilets. The Buckhorn Work Center new group day use site is the garage, which can accommodate up to 50-100 people for gatherings in a forest setting.

The public is invited to comment on this proposal. The proposal is available online, along with an interactive StoryMap . The comment period is set to end by close of business on Nov. 1, 2022. To ensure that your comments are considered, please send no later than the above date to Canyon Lakes Ranger District, Attention: Hallie Groff, 2150 Centre Avenue, Building E, Fort Collins, CO 80526 or comments-rm-arapaho-roosevelt-canyon-lakes@usda.gov or through the StoryMap.