Peoria Street Closed From 6th To Del Mar Circle During Water Main Break Repairs This Weekend

By Jennifer McRae
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Peoria Street will remain closed from 6th Avenue to Del Mar Circle throughout the weekend after a water main break. The break happened about 6 a.m. Friday.

(credit: CBS)

Aurora Water crews will be conducting repairs throughout the weekend. Copter4 flew over the break which showed a lot of standing water on the street.

(credit: CBS)

Drivers are urged to use Del Mar as an alternate route. Crews also say that people will be able to access businesses in the area during repair work.

CBS Denver

Sun Valley Residents Pump The Brakes On I-25 Widening Project

DENVER (CBS4) – A widening of I-25 between Santa Fe and 20th Street has long been in the works. The Colorado Department of Transportation says, in the end, it would alleviate traffic for drivers as part of its 10-year plan. However, a group that lives along the construction zone in the Sun Valley neighborhood is trying to pump the brakes on the proposal. (credit: CBS) About a dozen protestors gathered with signs in hand on Tuesday morning, saying their neighborhood is already heavily impacted by air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. “Doubling down on highway projects will only make life worse,” said Molly...
DENVER, CO
