Peoria Street Closed From 6th To Del Mar Circle During Water Main Break Repairs This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Peoria Street will remain closed from 6th Avenue to Del Mar Circle throughout the weekend after a water main break. The break happened about 6 a.m. Friday.

Aurora Water crews will be conducting repairs throughout the weekend. Copter4 flew over the break which showed a lot of standing water on the street.

Drivers are urged to use Del Mar as an alternate route. Crews also say that people will be able to access businesses in the area during repair work.