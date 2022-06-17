Finding a CTO for Your Startup

Everything I do (at work) is defined by technology. When I think about my work life, I can't tell you how many programs, tools, and apps I use daily. For me to work correctly, these tools must work without friction. To ensure smooth sailing, I use APIs. However, I have worked with enough companies that had no idea how to streamline their processes with the help of APIs. And that's something, considering there are hundreds of APIs for finance, marketing, payment, e-commerce, even dad jokes, and so many other categories covering everything we do with applications or apps to do with other applications.
