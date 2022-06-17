ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding a CTO for Your Startup

So you are a startup, you’ve talked to people, and believe that your product will ”solve a problem.” You’ve secured some funding. Now you think the time has come to find a CTO. CTOs play a key role in the success of a business. They...

HackerNoon

Devs: Write Some Code for Yourself and Earn Cash

As an experimental entrepreneur, I learned I don’t have to do something really big. Well, I want to, but don’t have to. Even the smallest things can teach you a lot. In my blurb, I will describe how a little side hustle gave me a tiny bit of happiness, taught me important things I wouldn’t have learned on the job, and is something I will cherish forever.
PERSONAL FINANCE
HackerNoon

4 APIs Every Startup Should Know About

Everything I do (at work) is defined by technology. When I think about my work life, I can't tell you how many programs, tools, and apps I use daily. For me to work correctly, these tools must work without friction. To ensure smooth sailing, I use APIs. However, I have worked with enough companies that had no idea how to streamline their processes with the help of APIs. And that's something, considering there are hundreds of APIs for finance, marketing, payment, e-commerce, even dad jokes, and so many other categories covering everything we do with applications or apps to do with other applications.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Is Jack Dorsey's Web5 Idea Truly Decentralized?

Jack Dorsey’s new company, TBD, recently announced its intent to create “web5” It explained it as “a new evolution of the Web that enables decentralized apps and protocols” The idea is to sum the best of both web2 and web3 to create a new digital paradigm, getting us to a total of 5. The core principles are not inherently wrong: Web3 is far from decentralised. But I can’t help but shake the image of TBD working to rid us of platforms… by creating another platform.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Quickly Create an Angular Datagrid in Your Web Application

Datagrids have been one of the most common visual software elements since the advent of UIs. FlexGrid is the best Angular datagrid, and it's easy to use with Google's web framework. We'll use the application to demonstrate how to use FlexGrid with an Angular sample. We use Stackblitz to create the sample, so it is easy to maintain and share. The logic is contained within the app, and the markup is contained in the app.component.ts file. The following steps include importing the required classes and styles.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Ionic vs React Native: What to go For When Building a Mobile App

The discussion about how to choose the best mobile app frameworks for iOS and Android mobile design and development has started a long time ago. At the moment, one of the most popular comparisons is Ionic vs React Native. Both of these frameworks are among the most famous and used cross-platform development environments. So what is the reason for their popularity and which one to choose?
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Lessons From Starting a New Web Service Business

A company wants to start a new web service - a messaging aggregator for customer support. How do you go from an idea to a Python/Vue/Socket.IO web application? This is a story of ChatPilot.io told by its dev team. Communication Aggregator. ChatPilot is a communication aggregator for customer support. You...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

All You Need To Know About SharePoint Migration

In this technological shift era, we rely on the latest technologies and cloud-based applications for most of our business needs. SharePoint is one such technology driving the business sector since 2001 with its outstanding collaboration efficiency. However, since its inception, SharePoint has progressed significantly. Microsoft has continued to upgrade SharePoint regularly, expanding its features and making it an excellent collaborative platform. As a result, SharePoint Migration has become essential for long-term business benefits. Let's take a closer look at what SharePoint Migration is and how it's done.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Economy
HackerNoon

5 Software Development Methodologies Loved by Companies in 2022

A software development methodology is a set of methods used in the creation of software. It consists of conventional procedures such as design, development, and implementation. Methodologies are important in the development of customized software. The Agile approach has long been popular across the custom software development process. The Spiral Model begins with the smallest part of the project and progresses to larger areas to discover and remove hazards at an earlier stage of development. The Lean Software Development Methodology is a few additional elements to the agile methodology.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Why Data Consistency is Important in a Microservices Architecture

Data Consistency is an enigma of Distributed Architecture. It is a rather poetic way to say that something is a pain in the ass. It might not be that obvious at the first glance, but Data Consistency never exists in isolation. It is heavily bonded with Availability and Partition Tolerance. If they sound alien, don't worry. We will closely look at them and their friendship in a moment. Because of the close bond, the change in one will silently trigger a change in another, and so forth. In its turn, this change train 🚆 will replace one set of problems with another. And there you have it, change on one end, brought problems on the other.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Podcast Analytics: How to Accurately Measure Content Performance

Each week the number of Americans who listen to podcasts tops those who have Netflix accounts. The number of times a podcast has been downloaded may not be the perfect measuring tool, but it is a close enough approximation to still be worth tracking. There are many ways other than counting downloads to measure the success of a podcast. In the podcast industry, qualitative data is just as important as quantitative. The relationship between the podcaster and their listeners is a wonderful way to easily measure success and engagement with the content. Other metrics may be more subjective, such as social engagement, relationship building, and reviews.
NETFLIX
HackerNoon

How the Internet has Evolved: The Journey From Web1.0 to Web3.0

The World Wide Web is the key tool used by billions of people to distribute information, read and create it, and connect with others over the internet. The web has evolved considerably over time, and its contemporary uses are almost unrecognizable from its inception. The development of the web is often classified into three stages: Web 1.0, Web 2.0, and Web 3.0.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Create an NFT Collection Without Writing Code

In this blog post, I am going to show you how to release an NFT collection on your site without knowing all the complexity and best practices of smart contract and Web3 development. To get all these features and benefits, we are going to use the Flair dashboard to reduce dependency on web3 development; while having full ownership and visibility into the code that you are deploying. The first step in our journey is to create an Nft collection in the dashboard. With this collection, you can consider the collection as a specific entity on the blockchain that has its own unique address and properties. The max supply will define an immutable number of NFTs in your collection.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

What is a TinyRAM Instruction Set?

TinyRAM is a simple Reduced Instruction Set Computer (RISC) with byte-level addressable random-access memory and input tapes. There are two variants of TinyRAM: one follows the Harvard (hv) architecture, and the other follows the von Neumann (vn) architecture (in this article, we mainly focus on the von Neumann architecture). The...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

70-Page Report on the COCO Dataset and Object Detection [Part 3]

One place to find tools, platforms, tutorials to explore, process, model data. to quickly find common resources and/or assets for a given dataset and a specific task, in this case dataset=COCO, task=object detection. We are building a dataset-first marketplace focusing on the end-to-end machine learning pipeline, one where data and assets can be shared and traded. The marketplace will contain all that the **
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Hackernoon

Blockchain Technology's Rise and its Foreseeable Impacts

From banking and secure communications to healthcare and ridesharing, blockchain technology will significantly affect our future. To comprehend how blockchain will transform the world, you must first comprehend how it operates. Have you ever purchased fair trade-labeled coffee or produce? How can you rely on this data? What about meeting...
TECHNOLOGY
