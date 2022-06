In this blog post, I am going to show you how to release an NFT collection on your site without knowing all the complexity and best practices of smart contract and Web3 development. To get all these features and benefits, we are going to use the Flair dashboard to reduce dependency on web3 development; while having full ownership and visibility into the code that you are deploying. The first step in our journey is to create an Nft collection in the dashboard. With this collection, you can consider the collection as a specific entity on the blockchain that has its own unique address and properties. The max supply will define an immutable number of NFTs in your collection.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 1 DAY AGO