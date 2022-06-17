ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Big Tech Regulation Bill Shut Down, But the Fight Still Looms

 4 days ago
Regulators have taken a lot of interest in the tech industry lately. Bills and proposals have popped across all levels of government aiming to put various limits on Big Tech over the past year. While most of these regulations have failed to go into effect, changes could loom on the...

Hackernoon

How’s the Great CBDC Experiment Going?

In March 2022, Joe Biden officially asked the Federal Reserve (FED) to urgently begin developing plans for a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or a so-called ‘digital dollar’. The US government is now starting to recognize the latent possibilities of the burgeoning digital asset market and hopes to use this technology to create a CBDC that will “preserve the dominant role of the U.S. dollar.” But what is a CBDC? How does it relate to cryptocurrency, and what are the latest developments in the great CBDC experiment?
U.S. POLITICS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected Bayer’s appeal to shut down thousands of lawsuits claiming that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The justices on Tuesday left in place a $25 million judgment in favor of Edwin Hardeman, a California man who says he developed cancer from using Roundup for decades to treat poison oak, overgrowth and weeds on his San Francisco Bay Area property. Hardeman’s lawsuit had served as a test case for thousands of similar lawsuits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Big Tech#Tech Companies#Federal Trade Commission#Meta#The Supreme Court
HackerNoon

Devs: Write Some Code for Yourself and Earn Cash

As an experimental entrepreneur, I learned I don’t have to do something really big. Well, I want to, but don’t have to. Even the smallest things can teach you a lot. In my blurb, I will describe how a little side hustle gave me a tiny bit of happiness, taught me important things I wouldn’t have learned on the job, and is something I will cherish forever.
PERSONAL FINANCE
HackerNoon

What the Tech Community Can Learn From the Scams at Enron and Theranos

There are just as many (if not more) fraudulent companies in the crypto market. Hype, greed, and ignorance make it easier for investors to fall into schemes and scams. Despite the FUD surrounding it, blockchain technology and crypto do have a viable, long-term future. It’s up to investors to examine the technology, use-case(s), organizational structure, and leadership of projects to best evaluate the future and determine if or how these projects can create value beyond speculative hype.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hackernoon

Is Jack Dorsey's Web5 Idea Truly Decentralized?

Jack Dorsey’s new company, TBD, recently announced its intent to create “web5” It explained it as “a new evolution of the Web that enables decentralized apps and protocols” The idea is to sum the best of both web2 and web3 to create a new digital paradigm, getting us to a total of 5. The core principles are not inherently wrong: Web3 is far from decentralised. But I can’t help but shake the image of TBD working to rid us of platforms… by creating another platform.
INTERNET
The Independent

Anti-abortion group’s model bill will criminalise websites, hotlines and any American who ‘aids or abets’ a termination

A sweeping proposal from the National Right to Life Committee – the nation’s largest anti-abortion group – intends to serve as model legislation for states to adopt as the US Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could upend abortion protections across the country.The proposed legislation would not only criminalise abortion providers but people who help connect patients to care over the phone or on the internet, websites that offer abortion aid, or abortion fund groups that help pay for patients’ travel costs and hotel stays.National Right to Life suggests charging people or groups that “aid and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HackerNoon

The Impact of European War on the Supply Chain: What it Teaches us About Resilience and Disaster

Ukraine-Russia conflict has caused serious short-term implications for global supply chains. Ukraine and Russia are huge providers of key resources like natural gas, oil and wheat. Ukraine produces 90% of the semiconductor-grade neon used in the US, while Russia provides the US with more than a third of its palladium - a rare metal that’s a key component of semiconductors. The war is also significantly slowing down the movement of goods moving from China to Europe or the US.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Barlow's Declaration of Independence of the Metaverse

The Metaverse is the new home of free minds. It is an act of human nature, and it grows itself through our collaboration and collective actions. We have no moral, or legal right to rule us, nor do you possess any methods of enforcement we have true reason to fear. We did not invite you. We replaced corporations by cooperation. And we chose new commodities – like bitcoin – to replace those exposed to your confiscatory desires. They are unlikely to have any permanent ones. Do not think that you can build it, as though it were a public construction project.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Crypto Wallets Exposed "Mnemonic Phrase Vulnerabilities" (4 Already Fixed)

Popular cryptocurrency wallet providers MetaMask and Phantom (Solana ecosystem) disclosed on the 16th that they have recently patched a security flaw. The vulnerability stems from a problem in Javascript that may cause the mnemonic to be stored in memory for a period of time, allowing an attacker to obtain the.mnemonic from an unencrypted hard drive, thereby controlling the victim user's encrypted assets and NFTs. Wallet providers have notified at least ten other browsers and extension-based wallet providers, including MetaMask, Phantom and Brave.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Data Will Never Be Clean But You Can Make it Useful

Microsoft’s chatbot fell prey to data bias, a problem most AI and predictive systems are affected by. If the dataset used to train an AI excludes certain groups or has inherent societal biases, these systems may exacerbate societal biases. Think of the infamous Titanic dataset. Within a few minutes of Exploratory Data Analysis, you would realize that females were vastly more likely to survive than men. If a travel insurance firm trained its system using the Titanic dataset, it would charge men markedly higher premiums than women. With that, a system meant to assess risk based on the destination of travel and the number of people traveling instead assesses risk based on gender. This may sound hypothetical, but banks have been charging, on average, higher interest rates to people of color. This may have been caused, in part, by AI systems that consider black borrowers riskier.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The Future’s Tokenized (and it’s Bright!)

It’s no secret the NFT space (and crypto in general) has been battling against some major headwinds recently. What began as a boom in mostly PFP-focused NFTs last summer, has now become a competition akin to ‘survival of the fittest.’ But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, except for those projects that obviously don’t survive, but for those that do, what awaits is a blue ocean of opportunity and growth.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

