Big Tech Regulation Bill Shut Down, But the Fight Still Looms

The Metaverse is the new home of free minds. It is an act of human nature, and it grows itself through our collaboration and collective actions. We have no moral, or legal right to rule us, nor do you possess any methods of enforcement we have true reason to fear. We did not invite you. We replaced corporations by cooperation. And we chose new commodities – like bitcoin – to replace those exposed to your confiscatory desires. They are unlikely to have any permanent ones. Do not think that you can build it, as though it were a public construction project.

