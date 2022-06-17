Big Tech Regulation Bill Shut Down, But the Fight Still Looms

Microsoft’s chatbot fell prey to data bias, a problem most AI and predictive systems are affected by. If the dataset used to train an AI excludes certain groups or has inherent societal biases, these systems may exacerbate societal biases. Think of the infamous Titanic dataset. Within a few minutes of Exploratory Data Analysis, you would realize that females were vastly more likely to survive than men. If a travel insurance firm trained its system using the Titanic dataset, it would charge men markedly higher premiums than women. With that, a system meant to assess risk based on the destination of travel and the number of people traveling instead assesses risk based on gender. This may sound hypothetical, but banks have been charging, on average, higher interest rates to people of color. This may have been caused, in part, by AI systems that consider black borrowers riskier.
