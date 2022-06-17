How Blockchain Technology Is Improving IoT: Interview with Kalima Blockchain

As of 2022, one in five Americans has invested in or traded some form of cryptocurrency. These tools and tips will get you started on the right track to keep your funds safe. Set up a secure wallet to store your coins offline and away from public exchanges. Cybercrime has been on the rise over recent years, and cybercrime is taking notice of the rising value of crypto just as much as regular investors and consumers are. Be wary of any exchange or user that offers to buy your crypto for an unusually high price – it is likely to be a scam.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO