Glendale, AZ

Glendale enters Stage 1 Drought Watch for city properties

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Qtup_0gEOZn9B00

The city of Glendale on Friday declared a Stage 1 Drought Watch, which will target a 5% water-reduction goal at municipal properties.

The city is also asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. There are no mandatory water restrictions for residents and businesses in Stage 1.

Conditions on the Colorado River are worsening due to historic drought, climate change and over-allocation.

In August of last year, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior declared the first-ever Tier 1 shortage for Colorado River operations. The shortage, which began in 2022, will result in a substantial cut to Arizona’s share of the Colorado River.

“The AMWUA cities recognize the conditions on the Colorado River are not expected to get significantly better anytime soon,” the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) notes on its website. The Association’s membership consists of 10 large municipalities in Maricopa County, including Glendale, totaling 3.7 million residents, or more than 50% of the state’s population. “The AMWUA cities have known that beyond a Tier 1 Shortage, other shortage reductions in Colorado River water are more than likely.”

Glendale has had a robust water conservation program and a professional conservation team since 1985. They recently developed a new tagline to encourage residents and businesses to use water wisely for the collective good — “Glendale cares about the water we share.”

“Glendale identified this issue several years ago and since then, we have been aggressively storing water for future use,” City Manager Kevin Phelps shared in a statement. “We understand the seriousness of the situation and our plans, actions and programs reflect our goal of being as drought resilient as possible.”

Arizona’s fifth largest city has more than four years of stored water underground, Drew Swieczkowski, Glendale’s water resource manager, told the Independent.

“This stored water can be used directly or can be used to exchange for other water sources from the surrounding water community,” he noted.

Earlier this month the city of Phoenix issued the same Stage 1 reduction declaration.

The city of Glendale’s Drought Management Plan includes five stages. Each stage will have additional water reduction measures that may be implemented by the city manager and city council as a response to changes in water supplies.

“Our city has invested in a diverse water portfolio and in infrastructure, like groundwater wells, which allow us to store water in a variety of places,” Craig Johnson, Glendale water services director, stated. “Glendale is well positioned to meet its customers’ water needs, but we need to continue to use water wisely.”

Swieczkowski said that at Stage 1, residents will see no change in their water bills or rates.

“The consideration of going into a Stage 2 will be led by the results of the Bureau of Reclamation Lake Mead August 24-month study, which will show what Tier reduction Lake Mead will be at starting on December 31, 2022,” he said.

Swieczkowski also characterized the impact of the 5% water use reduction on city properties.

“The 5% reduction to municipal properties is intended to get the municipal properties as water efficient as possible,” he said. “The properties currently use ‘best management practices’ for water savings but all of the drought stages are intended for city properties to conduct a deep dive on finding additional water savings. As seen in other municipalities, the savings can often go beyond the 5% savings for Stage 1. For the overall impact, every gallon of water saved is good for the city.”

He noted that a 5% reduction “will not significantly impact our water supply by the savings it produces. The city’s overall water-use-reduction is achieved by a combination of our conservation programs and the reductions called for in the Drought Management Plan.”

Statewide, a Tier 1 shortage results in an estimated 30% reduction to Colorado River supplies delivered by the Central Arizona Project to water users in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

Like other municipalities, Glendale is strongly encouraging residents and businesses to reduce water usage and conserve.

“Since the largest water use is outdoors, this would be the place to start,” Swieczkowski advised. “Make sure that lawns and landscapes are being properly watered and not overwatered. Use of a smart irrigation timer is highly recommended to help save water. Do not wash down sidewalks or let the water run into the street when washing your car. Finally, look to replace any old fixtures in your house such as a high water-use toilet or dishwasher.”

He also directs residents and businesses to the city’s conservation website at glendaleaz.com/waterconservation for more information on how to save water, plus programs to receive free water savings kits.

The city also has a dedicated drought page at glendaleaz.com/drought to find detailed information about the Drought Management Plan, answers to frequently asked questions, and water conservation resources.

Glendale maintains and operates four water treatment plants, two wastewater treatment plants, 1,040 miles of water lines, 703 miles of wastewater lines, 8,400 fire hydrants, and 62,600 water meters.

Glendale was the first city in the country to adopt an ordinance requiring water efficient fixtures, according to AMWUA.

