SMITHFIELD – I’ve often said that Mary Poppins is not my favorite Disney musical. But any opportunity to see the incomparable Sarah Huff perform is all right with me. Jon and Kody Rash of the Four Seasons Theatre Company took a big gamble by staging Mary Poppins at the time when the attention of most local theater audiences is firmly riveted on the Lyric Repertory Company and the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre. But the co-directors bet on Ms. Huff and it paid off in spades.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO