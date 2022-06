WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Friday, one local gas station saw gas prices drop down nearly half its price to $2.38, with cars lined up for miles to get the limited time deal. Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian conservative political advocacy group, made a stop in Wilmington on it’s nationwide “True Cost of Washington” Tour. Members of America for Prosperity worked with the Phoenix Mart on 17th Street to decrease the price of gas to $2.38, which was the price of gas in January of 2021 during the presidential inauguration.

