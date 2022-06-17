Local Pizzeria Serves Up Dough-Nation

The once-booming restaurant chain known for its ice cream and diner-style menu, Friendly’s, opened its doors back in 1935. At the height of its business, there were over 850 Friendly’s restaurants in the United States. More recently, the company has filed for bankruptcy twice since 2011. The recent closure of one Friendly’s location at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield has caused a debate within the local community. The Bloomfield Planning Board has received an application that would replace the former Friendly’s site with a combined Taco Bell and Wendy’s, and many residents in the community are actively opposing. Read on to learn more about the proposed Taco Bell and Wendy’s in the previous Friendly’s location at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield.

