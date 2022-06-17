Local Pizzeria Serves Up Dough-Nation

Antonino’s Original Pizza owner Joe Ciaravino has been known to say pizza sauce runs through his veins, but it appears giving back does as well. As part of Heart Month each February, the pizzeria’s three locations in South Windsor, LaSalle and Tecumseh run a heart-shaped pizza fundraiser...
The once-booming restaurant chain known for its ice cream and diner-style menu, Friendly’s, opened its doors back in 1935. At the height of its business, there were over 850 Friendly’s restaurants in the United States. More recently, the company has filed for bankruptcy twice since 2011. The recent closure of one Friendly’s location at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield has caused a debate within the local community. The Bloomfield Planning Board has received an application that would replace the former Friendly’s site with a combined Taco Bell and Wendy’s, and many residents in the community are actively opposing. Read on to learn more about the proposed Taco Bell and Wendy’s in the previous Friendly’s location at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield.
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Those looking to buy a home will have the chance to explore an eco-friendly house, luxury condos and a prairie-style ranch in an upcoming showcase hosted across the county. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both June 25 and 26, area residents can explore the...
It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
Award-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author, and philanthropist Mitch Albom is back in action with EAT Detroit. It’s a fundraiser event that’s all about showcasing food in Detroit, while raising funds for the charities of SAY Detroit. EAT Detroit eventgoers will each get a wristband, and then...
Andrea Chapin was stunned to receive the call Tuesday afternoon from the bar and grill she has owned for six years in downtown Holly. Andy's Place near Broad Street in the northern Oakland County village had caught fire after a blaze erupted at an adjacent business, prompting staff to evacuate.
ANN ARBOR – Twenty-three sites around Washtenaw County will help feed children and teens facing hunger this summer. Between Monday and August 19, Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers will make sure that children and teens -- who typically receive reduced-price or free school meals during the school year -- have access to nutritious food.
The Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum is hosting cruise nights every Wednesday night from 6 p.m to 8 p.m in Depot Town starting June 8 to the end of August. Tickets are required upon entry. Cruise Night is an event where anyone can showcase their car. All community members are allowed,...
If you’re looking for a pizza deal, mark your calendar for Monday. Metro Detroit pizza chain Toarmina’s Pizza is marking its 35th anniversary by rolling back the price to what it cost in 1987 for a 12-inch pizza. Way back then, a 12-inch Toarmina’s Pizza was a whopping $3.99, not the $11.99 price listed today on Toarmina's online menu.
Nothing says “Happy Fourth of July” quite like the booming atmosphere of a fireworks show. Head to one of these displays to celebrate. The fireworks begin at 10:10 p.m. over the park grounds and viewers can watch from the comfort of their cars, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs. No cost, Metroparks pass required. June 24. Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Dr., Shelby Township; metroparks.com.
Infusion Associates, a provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies based in Grand Rapids, today announced the opening of a new infusion center in Clinton Township as one of their three new locations to serve metro Detroit. Infusion Associates opened an infusion center in Troy on June 8...
Detroit's gospel and religious roots run deep, and now there's an opportunity for someone to be able to own a church building of their own. Located on Detroit's west side at 8522 N. Tireman Ave., the church is currently priced at $789,000. This home is listed by Ali Karem of...
FENTON, MI – Monday through Friday, Elizabeth Sergent drives her daughter from Fenton to Ann Arbor for cancer treatments. The roughly 80-mile roundtrip journey eats up a quarter tank of gas. “It got to a point where I would put whatever I had in the gas tank just to...
DETROIT – It’s perhaps the most Detroit debate that exists. Detroit coney dogs are, undoubtedly, the best variation of the coney island hot dog. For those who aren’t aware, coney dogs in Detroit are made with beef hot dogs, preferably with a natural casing, are topped with a beef chili (no beans), mustard and diced white onions, and are served in a steamed bun. (And for those who still aren’t aware, please become aware. They’re delicious.)
Michigan identified seven new COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters involving 26 students and staff last week at K-12 schools. In the largest, there were six infected students at Elmwood Elementary School in Lansing in Eaton County. The information was updated on Tuesday, June 21, but the reporting will now pause for...
ANN ARBOR, MI - Melissa Beyrand wants to shatter stereotypes. The Oakland County 22-year-old recently graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in biomedical engineering and just crowned Miss Michigan 2022 plans to become a cranial facial surgeon. “There doesn’t need to be a separation between being academic...
Update: The house is now listed and you can check it out on Zillow. It sits on three quarters of an acre and features hardwood floors, a private library with built-in glass bookcases, servant’s quarters, and a basement with a second kitchen. Henry Ford is an American icon and...
The parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect have reached their limit with the prosecutor and are asking a judge to sanction her for allegedly ignoring their requests to stop bad-mouthing them and calling them liars.
"Despite being called out for making inappropriate comments in the media, the prosecution continues to do so," defense lawyers...
LANSING, Mich. – A proclamation was issued declaring June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II issued the proclamation jointly on June 19, 2022. “Juneteenth marks a crucial day in our nation’s history to recognize the important progress...
