ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Suge Knight Jury Says It’s ‘Deadlocked,’ Judge Orders Them Back Next Week: ‘Very Difficult Split’

By Nancy Dillon
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHGtP_0gEOWlv000

Click here to read the full article.

Jurors declared themselves “deadlocked” Friday at the California civil trial over whether Suge Knight should be held liable – and pay millions in damages – for killing married Compton dad Terry Carter with his Ford Raptor truck seven years ago amid a parking lot dispute with another man linked to the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton .

The jurors told the judge their vote was split seven-to-five without confirming which way they were leaning. They need nine votes out of 12 for a verdict in the wrongful death case centered on claims of negligence and battery.

The judge let the jury go home early and ordered them back Tuesday morning to keep trying.

“We realize you have a very difficult split, but the consensus for everyone is we want to try to find an end to this case, if at all possible,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Thomas D. Long said. “We want to make sure that all efforts to reach a verdict, one way or the other, have been exhausted.”

The admonition came after the jury sent a note to the judge late Thursday that read: “Currently we cannot produce nine aligned votes on battery or negligence.”

In a rare move, the judge brought the deliberating jurors back into the courtroom Friday morning and allowed both sides to give an extra five minutes of closing argument on two new instructions related to Knight’s claim he was acting in self-defense when he ran over a man named Cle “Bone” Sloan before hitting and killing Carter, 55.

Knight and Sloan, a former gang member turned Straight Outta Compton staffer, had been fighting through the driver’s side window of Knight’s truck before the Ford F-150 Raptor reversed, knocking Sloan to the ground, and then blasted forward again, barreling over Sloan’s body lying in the street and mowing down Carter, surveillance video of the deadly Jan. 29, 2015 incident outside Tam’s Burgers in Compton shows.

The new instructions both related to the issue of whether Knight can avoid liability in the case by claiming self-defense.

“If you believe that Marion ‘Suge’ Knight was lawfully acting in self-defense, he must do so while using reasonable care to avoid injury to innocent bystanders,” one of the new instructions given Friday read. The second instruction said, “the right to self-defense ends when there is no longer any apparent danger of further violence on the part of the assailant,” including after an alleged victim acts in self-defense and “uses enough force upon his attacker as to render the attacker apparently incapable of inflicting further injuries.”

In his extra five-minute closing argument, Carter family lawyer Lance Behringer argued Knight was no longer in imminent danger once Sloan was flung from the truck and lay crumpled on the ground.

“He knocks him down. He has the right to do that, 100-percent. If someone comes after you, you have the right to knock them down. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Behringer said. But once Sloan was on the ground, not moving, the threat was neutralized, the lawyer said. “At that moment, that’s when you’ve got to stop. That’s what the law says, and you’ve got to follow the law,” Behringer argued. “You can’t just go crazy and take people down.”

Knight’s lawyer, David Kenner, argued his client was the victim of what he thought was a coordinated armed ambush by multiple men. Kenner said Carter, a well-connected local businessman who invited Knight to Tam’s to help broker a payment for the use of Knight’s name and likeness in Straight Outta Compton , did not fit the definition of an innocent bystander.

“He is not an innocent bystander if he injects himself into the confrontation. He sees what Cle ‘Bone’ Sloan is doing, and he walks into that scene. He is next to the car, and a tragic accident occurred,” Kenner argued, asking jurors to review the video. “This was an unfortunate accident. This was not the result of negligence.”

Carter’s wife, Lillian Carter, got up and left the courtroom before Behringer showed the graphic video of her husband’s death. Carter’s two daughters, Nekaya and Crystal remained, but Crystal buried her face in her hands while Nekaya appeared to look away.

Knight, 57, is now serving 28 years behind bars after pleading no contest to the voluntary manslaughter of Carter under a deal that avoided a looming murder trial and possible life sentence if convicted.

Knight gave his first-ever courtroom testimony about the incident during the civil trial, appearing remotely from prison. He claimed he visited the production base camp of Straight Outta Compton that day with the hope of meeting Dr. Dre face-to-face to let him know police purportedly told Knight that the former N.W.A. member, producer, and Beats by Dre mogul had paid someone to kill him.

Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, has denied the allegation through his lawyers. Knight, meanwhile, claimed in his testimony that he simply wanted to meet with Dr. Dre to let him know he didn’t believe the murder-for-hire allegation. Still, Knight told jurors that he believed his life was in danger when Sloan, who testified during Knight’s criminal case that he was working for Dr. Dre as a technical adviser on Straight Outta Compton , attacked him outside Tam’s and purportedly pointed a gun at him. (Sloan testified in 2015 that he didn’t have a gun at the confrontation.)

Carter’s family is asking for damages worth $81 million . The judge ordered the jurors back on Tuesday morning to continue deliberating.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 36

Howard Shelton
1d ago

take the murder man's money he already has a life sentence make sure he broke no canteen for him lmao

Reply(1)
15
Rick.G
1d ago

Pretty much od you're convicted of the crime you should be found liable right? sounds like someone got to the jury and threatened or paid off for their not guilty.

Reply
5
thjordo
1d ago

Suge seems to stay in the judicial system for numerous crime related charges. But meanwhile, that ole Donny boy....

Reply
10
Related
Rolling Stone

Suge Knight Should Pay $81 Million to Family of ‘Murder Burger’ Victim, Lawyer Argues

Click here to read the full article. Death Row Records founder Suge Knight should be forced to pay $81 million to the family of Terry Carter, a lawyer representing his widow and his two daughters told a Los Angeles County jury Tuesday. Knight was convicted of voluntary manslaughter when he ran over Carter with his Ford Raptor truck seven years ago after trying to meet with Dr. Dre on the set of Straight Outta Compton to discuss an alleged murder-for-hire plot. It was the first time the lawyer, Lance Behringer, put a dollar figure on the Carter family’s loss during the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Bill Cosby Civil Jury Nearly Reaches Verdict, Then Forced to Start Over

Click here to read the full article. The jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial in nearly reached a verdict on Friday afternoon, but will instead have to start their deliberations over again on Monday morning. The unusual twist came at the end of the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Superior Court. The plaintiff, Judy Huth, has sued Cosby for allegedly molesting her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, in 1975. The jurors were asked to answer nine questions, including whether Cosby sexually molested Huth, whether she was under 18, whether Cosby had reason to know that, and how...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Suge Knight
Person
Suge
Person
Terry Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Suge Knight Jury
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy