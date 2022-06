This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Third baseman Patrick Wisdom didn’t know what his future in baseball looked like heading into 2020, when his oldest daughter, Molly, was still a few months old. He found himself training at the Cubs’ alternate site by the summer and made it to Chicago briefly by the end of the year. In ’21, Wisdom got his shot, set the Cubs’ rookie home run record (28) and he and his wife welcomed another daughter, Claire. Ahead of this Father’s Day, Wisdom discussed how much he is cherishing these days with his girls:

