ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchesne County, UT

Duchesne County To Consider Amendments To General Plan; Seek Public Input

basinnow.com
 4 days ago

Duchesne County is preparing to consider amendments to its general plan and public hearings are coming up. The announcement shares that this is in response to state...

basinnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
basinnow.com

New Employment Report From Workforce Services

The Department of Workforce Services has released an updated employment report. Utah’s job count for May reached 1,662,300. Duchesne County’s employment level reached 8,094 in May while Daggett County registered at 484 and Uintah County at 12,954. That’s an increase in all three counties from the month before. “Utah’s economic performance continues to push along at a strong pace,” shares Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The unemployment rate remains at an historically low level, and job growth is still one of the nation’s best.” Unemployment data, including county reports, will be released this week.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
KX News

Mapleton school referendum failed by 2 votes

For the second time, this year voters in the Mapleton School District’s referendum failed this week by 2 votes. The school’s 5.3-million-dollar bond issue needed 60 percent approval, of voters to pass, but it came in just short with 59.2 percent of the vote. Had just two more people voted in favor of the referendum […]
MAPLETON, ND
kjzz.com

Taking a closer look at gas prices in Utah County

(KUTV) — Gas prices across the Wasatch Front are containing to rise. Nationally, prices have started to fall. KUTV has covered gas prices in areas including Riverton, Midvale, West Valley and Salt Lake City. The highest and lowest prices spotted have both been in Salt Lake City. Related stories...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Duchesne County, UT
Duchesne County, UT
Government
basinnow.com

Outlaw’s Lost Treasure Hunt Coming Up With $10,000 Loot In Uintah County

Ready to amp up your summer plans? A legit treasure hunt opportunity is coming up and the prize is $10,000 dollars. Here’s the scoop: The hunt for ‘Outlaws Lost Treasure’ will begin the morning of July 29th in downtown Vernal. Timed hints will be released on Instagram, Facebook, the event website, and to email subscribers simultaneously. The hunt is designed to be complete within 3 days with additional hints and insights ready to be released to ensure the treasure is found by the evening of Sunday, July 31st. Teams can be any size and made up of any ages, although the puzzles will require a high level of problem solving skills. Subscribe for updates and view all the rules to play at www.OutlawsLostTreasure.com. The event is in conjunction with this year’s River Fest celebration and is free for all participants thanks to Uintah County Travel and Tourism as well as other local sponsors.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Public Lands#Pipelines#Politics Local
ABC4

Rockslide crashes through windshield, leaving two hospitalized in Helper

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a rockslide crashed through their car window in Helper on Sunday night. The Helper Fire Department says the rockslide was caused by heavy rainfall, causing the rocks to loosen and fall down into the roadway. Emergency crews say the victims were driving an SUV […]
HELPER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy