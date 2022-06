A recent traffic stop, conducted on U.S. Highway 27 and Three Mile Road – resulted in two men (one from Alabama) being arrested on drug and weapon charges. Jason Wayne Sims, age 48 from Jacksonville, Alabama – was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane; officers said they found methamphetamine and a hand gun. A passenger in that car, James Brian Blake, age 41 from Cedartown, Georgia was also taken into custody. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO