DWR Regional Advisory Council Has Openings in Northeastern Region

The Department of Workforce Services has released an updated employment report. Utah’s job count for May reached 1,662,300. Duchesne County’s employment level reached 8,094 in May while Daggett County registered at 484 and Uintah County at 12,954. That’s an increase in all three counties from the month before. “Utah’s economic performance continues to push along at a strong pace,” shares Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The unemployment rate remains at an historically low level, and job growth is still one of the nation’s best.” Unemployment data, including county reports, will be released this week.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO