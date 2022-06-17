ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchesne County, UT

K & K Sanitation Sponsoring UBTech Scholarship For Single Fathers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUBTech now has a scholarship specifically for single fathers thanks to the generosity of a local business. For 45 years K&K Sanitation, Inc. has been hauling trash away from homes and businesses in...

Discovery Trail To Connect Elementary School To Nearby Neighborhoods

A new multi-use path is in the works to connect Discovery Elementary to the homes south of the school. “The Discovery Path is under design and will run from the south side of Discovery Elementary to 1500 South and along 1500 South to the Quailbrook neighborhood,” shares Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion. “The trail will be asphalt with a fence on both sides and will provide a safe route to school for walkers and bicyclists…The path will help alleviate the vehicle traffic that is experienced in the neighborhood adjacent to Discovery Elementary and Robbinwood Lane.” Majority of the funding will come from a UDOT TIF grant that was submitted by the DinoTrails Committee, shares Bennion, and the local matching funds are being pursued with a Tri-County Health program. It is hoped that construction will take place in the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023.
VERNAL, UT
New Employment Report From Workforce Services

The Department of Workforce Services has released an updated employment report. Utah’s job count for May reached 1,662,300. Duchesne County’s employment level reached 8,094 in May while Daggett County registered at 484 and Uintah County at 12,954. That’s an increase in all three counties from the month before. “Utah’s economic performance continues to push along at a strong pace,” shares Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The unemployment rate remains at an historically low level, and job growth is still one of the nation’s best.” Unemployment data, including county reports, will be released this week.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
Outlaw’s Lost Treasure Hunt Coming Up With $10,000 Loot In Uintah County

Ready to amp up your summer plans? A legit treasure hunt opportunity is coming up and the prize is $10,000 dollars. Here’s the scoop: The hunt for ‘Outlaws Lost Treasure’ will begin the morning of July 29th in downtown Vernal. Timed hints will be released on Instagram, Facebook, the event website, and to email subscribers simultaneously. The hunt is designed to be complete within 3 days with additional hints and insights ready to be released to ensure the treasure is found by the evening of Sunday, July 31st. Teams can be any size and made up of any ages, although the puzzles will require a high level of problem solving skills. Subscribe for updates and view all the rules to play at www.OutlawsLostTreasure.com. The event is in conjunction with this year’s River Fest celebration and is free for all participants thanks to Uintah County Travel and Tourism as well as other local sponsors.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
CIB Restructure Means Additional Uintah Basin Representation On Board

The Uintah Basin now has additional representation on the Community Impact Board (CIB) thanks to Senator Winterton’s Senate Bill 111 which was signed into law in March. Governor Cox and the Utah Senate announced the CIB restructure on Wednesday. Duchesne County Commissioner Greg Todd was appointed to serve a 4 year term to represent Duchesne County on the Community Impact Board. Naples City Mayor Dean Baker will continue to represent Uintah County and Daggett County Commissioner Jack Lytle will continue to represent the Uintah Basin Association of Governments. Having this representation on the board will help ensure the needs of northeastern Utah are not overlooked as the CIB governs the state’s mineral lease revenue for minerals extracted on federal lands. Commissioner Todd shared that in 2022 the CIB has administered nearly 46 million dollars in grants and approximately 60 million dollars in low interest loans to cities and counties throughout the state impacted by energy production. "Having one more voice on the CIB board from the Uintah Basin is great news for the citizens of Duchesne County and the Uintah Basin," shares Todd, who adds that he “is anxious to get started.”
UINTAH COUNTY, UT

