K & K Sanitation Sponsoring UBTech Scholarship For Single Fathers

The Uintah Basin now has additional representation on the Community Impact Board (CIB) thanks to Senator Winterton’s Senate Bill 111 which was signed into law in March. Governor Cox and the Utah Senate announced the CIB restructure on Wednesday. Duchesne County Commissioner Greg Todd was appointed to serve a 4 year term to represent Duchesne County on the Community Impact Board. Naples City Mayor Dean Baker will continue to represent Uintah County and Daggett County Commissioner Jack Lytle will continue to represent the Uintah Basin Association of Governments. Having this representation on the board will help ensure the needs of northeastern Utah are not overlooked as the CIB governs the state’s mineral lease revenue for minerals extracted on federal lands. Commissioner Todd shared that in 2022 the CIB has administered nearly 46 million dollars in grants and approximately 60 million dollars in low interest loans to cities and counties throughout the state impacted by energy production. "Having one more voice on the CIB board from the Uintah Basin is great news for the citizens of Duchesne County and the Uintah Basin," shares Todd, who adds that he “is anxious to get started.”

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO