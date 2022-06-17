ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uintah County, UT

Uintah School Board Rejects Tax Increase; Adopts Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

 4 days ago

Decisions made at the Wednesday Uintah School Board meeting are positive for the pocketbooks of taxpayers in Uintah County. First, the board adopted the certified tax rate set by the state without modification. Second,...

New Employment Report From Workforce Services

The Department of Workforce Services has released an updated employment report. Utah’s job count for May reached 1,662,300. Duchesne County’s employment level reached 8,094 in May while Daggett County registered at 484 and Uintah County at 12,954. That’s an increase in all three counties from the month before. “Utah’s economic performance continues to push along at a strong pace,” shares Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The unemployment rate remains at an historically low level, and job growth is still one of the nation’s best.” Unemployment data, including county reports, will be released this week.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
Outlaw’s Lost Treasure Hunt Coming Up With $10,000 Loot In Uintah County

Ready to amp up your summer plans? A legit treasure hunt opportunity is coming up and the prize is $10,000 dollars. Here’s the scoop: The hunt for ‘Outlaws Lost Treasure’ will begin the morning of July 29th in downtown Vernal. Timed hints will be released on Instagram, Facebook, the event website, and to email subscribers simultaneously. The hunt is designed to be complete within 3 days with additional hints and insights ready to be released to ensure the treasure is found by the evening of Sunday, July 31st. Teams can be any size and made up of any ages, although the puzzles will require a high level of problem solving skills. Subscribe for updates and view all the rules to play at www.OutlawsLostTreasure.com. The event is in conjunction with this year’s River Fest celebration and is free for all participants thanks to Uintah County Travel and Tourism as well as other local sponsors.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT

