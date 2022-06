Guided by the Red-Headed Step-Children of Injury Law: Claimant Attorneys. No offense intended to Red-Headed Step-Children. If you are one, you probably rank above Claimant Attorneys. The cliché seems fitting. Lawyers representing injured workers in the Florida Workers’ Compensation system have always struggled against the laws promulgated by the state legislature. Workers’ Compensation Insurance Companies are in fact protected by the State of Florida. Example: did you know that workers’ compensation carriers are the only insurance carriers in the state that are not subject to the Florida Bad Faith Law? That’s right: a workers’ compensation adjuster can act in bad faith and there is no remedy for the injured worker. “Why did you deny my surgery?” “Because it’s Tuesday, and I don’t feel like authorizing surgeries today.” And that is the tip of the iceberg. But I digress….

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO