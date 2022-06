Public Meeting on Proposed Land Use Code Update Regarding Accessory Dwellings for Marshall Fire Rebuilding. Boulder County Community Planning & Permitting hosted an information session on June 16 on a proposed Land Use Code update which would allow an Accessory Dwelling to be built as part of the redevelopment of a property where the residence was destroyed by the Marshall Fire. View the meeting recording or learn more and submit comments or questions at www.boco.org/dc-22-0003.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO