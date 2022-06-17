Photos: Tri-State storms leave behind damage

Approximately 2,500 Ameren-Illinois customers are still without power this afternoon after early morning storms swept through the area. Multiple reports of downed power lines and trees came in this morning starting around 5AM. Locally heavy rainfall flooded out roads in low-lying rural areas and other flood-prone locations. East of Winchester, a report came in this afternoon of a tree landing on a garage. No injuries have been reported and no further damage has been reported officially at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO