Photos: Tri-State storms leave behind damage

Approximately 2,500 Ameren-Illinois customers are still without power this afternoon after early morning storms swept through the area. Multiple reports of downed power lines and trees came in this morning starting around 5AM. Locally heavy rainfall flooded out roads in low-lying rural areas and other flood-prone locations. East of Winchester, a report came in this afternoon of a tree landing on a garage. No injuries have been reported and no further damage has been reported officially at this time.
LA PLATA Mo. — Strong winds cut a path of destruction in La Plata early Friday morning as a result of a line of severe storms. The storms passed through northeast Missouri just before 3 a.m. They packed strong winds in excess of 60 miles per hour. The damage was limited to mainly the north end of La Plata in the vicinity of the city’s water tower. A pair of residences had numerous trees and building material scattered across their yards.
A severe storm raced through central Illinois Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Severe flooding in Effingham and near Quincy, Illinois caused problems Friday morning as Effingham reported over 4 inches of rain in some places or even higher. Over 28,000 Ameren Electric customers are reporting outages in Illinois and Shelby Electric is reporting over 1500 outages in their coverage area as of 10 AM.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. — An 8th Judicial Circuit Judge was killed Sunday morning when his bicycle was hit from behind by a vehicle Sunday morning. According to the Illinois State Police, Ramon M. Escapa, 42, of Rushville was pronounced deceased. He was appointed an 8th Judicial Circuit Judge in...
A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing pavement work on routes in Shelby County. See below for locations and additional information. Route P- June 21-22, the road will be closed at Missouri Route 15 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Route P- June 23, the road will...
A well-known Schuyler County Judge was killed in a vehicle vs. bicycle collision late this morning. The Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a red 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by 73 year old Charlie D. Coffey of Rushville was traveling northbound on Adams Road near Illinois Route 100 just north of Frederick. A teal Marin bicycle ridden by 42 year old Ramon M. Escapa was also traveling northbound in the same location at 9:56AM Sunday morning.
BELLFLOWER, Mo. (KMIZ) An Illinois man was arrested on Thursday after a standoff with deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received information that Charles Story, 40, of Beardstown, Ill. was at a residence off of Elm Street in Bellflower. Story is wanted for questioning for his possible
The post Wanted Illinois man arrested in Bellflower appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The recent cyber attack on the city of Quincy's computer network caused June utility bills for the city's first bill district to be issued before the May bill due date. As a result, an automatic message was generated that stated the account is past due...
QUINCY, Ill. — Tri-State residents are invited to a festival Saturday in Quincy to recognize a new federal holiday. The First Baptist Church is planning its first Juneteenth festival. Juneteenth is short for June 19th. It marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to...
(Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions) (Farmington) The Miss Missouri contest gets underway this week. 24 young women are competing for the title and a chance to represent Missouri on a national stage at the Miss America contest. Missouri’s competition began Wednesday night in central Missouri’s Mexico...
Scotland County, MO – June 16, 2022 – The Scotland County Sheriff is asking the public for assistance in locating this suspect and stolen equipment, which was brazenly taken in Memphis, Missouri, last week. According to SC Sheriff Bryan Whitney, on June 10, 2022, an unknown subject stole...
06/14/22 – 11:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 900 block of 2nd Street. 06/14/22 – 4:30 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested 3 male juveniles (2- 17-year-olds and 1- 16-year-old) on charges of possession of drugs/narcotics, interference with official acts, and motor vehicle theft. No other information was reported.
Donald L Stathem (38) 227 Locust for FTA Stealing & Trespassing at 521 Vermont Lodged 128. Jason R Foxall (45) 412 S 7th for Stealing at 412 S 7th NTA 121. On 5/29/22, a silver boy’s NEXT brand 20″ BMX bike was found near 12th and Jackson St. Logged as found property. -121.
HANNIBAL. Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal-area residents also gathered to celebrate Juneteenth in America's Hometown. "Although it is just now a national holiday, it's always been a holiday and a time of celebration for black people," said Missouri State Senator Barbara Anne Washington. The Hannibal community gathered at central park...
The 2022-2023 Illinois FFA State Officer Team was elected Thursday, June 16 in Springfield. After an exciting, in-person and virtual delegate session, the following individuals were elected to major state office:. President: Rachel Hood of Industry (McDonough County); Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter. Vice President: Derek Sample of Sesser (Franklin County); Sesser-Valier...
General Manager Randy Long, speaking Saturday during the cooperative's annual meeting at Winchester Grade School, said the co-op had "enough capacity, most of the time," but that the risk grew with the closure of every coal-fired power plant around the state.
Comments / 0