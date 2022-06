Montana governor Greg Gianforte has returned to the state following backlash over going on a “personal trip” while the region faced historic flooding this past week.Earlier this week, Montana homes slipped into the Yellowstone River, hundreds of people were evacuated and entire cities were forced to ration water supplies after treatment plants became swamped from the flooding that swept through the state and neighbouring Wyoming.Local reporters began wondering where the governor was after noticing that the state’s lieutenant governor Kristen Juras signed a declaration of disaster on Tuesday in lieu of Mr Gianforte in response to the damage caused...

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO