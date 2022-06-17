ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Johnson County through 330 PM MDT... At 303 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7. miles south of Buffalo,...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Campbell. County through 415 PM MDT... At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles north of Powder River Rest Area to 15. miles north of Savageton...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

WY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 391. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Campbell. County through 430 PM MDT... At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms...
NORMAN, OK
sweetwaternow.com

Residents Invited to Attend Statewide Wyoming Climate Summit

LANDER — On Saturday, June 25, the Lander Climate Action Network (LCAN) will host a statewide Wyoming Climate Summit at the Community and Convention Center in Lander, Wyoming. The summit is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. 5:30 p.m. and will include lunch and an electric...
LANDER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
City
Riverton, WY
kotatv.com

Five people dead after car crash

(AP) - Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a truck in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette, Wyoming and ranged in age from 3 months old to 51 years old. Two other vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt, and no charges have been filed.
GILLETTE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Lander Residents Express Concerns over Flood Wall and Pride celebrations

The Lander City Council’s regular “Comments from the floor” at the Tuesday, June 14th city council meeting heard several complaints about a flood study and how it will impact the community if a proposed floor mitigation “Wall” is installed. There was also a concern voiced by a local church pastor about an upcoming Pride celebration to celebrate the community’s LGBTQ+ and “Two Spirit” members.
LANDER, WY
Idaho State Journal

Five people from Wyoming including infant girl dead after semi rear-ends SUV

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette,...
GILLETTE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Special Weather Statement#Advisories#Wfo Riverton Warnings#Mdt#Doppler#Max#Mph
Sheridan Media

Buffalo EMS Gives JCRHCD Board Report on Damaged Ambulance

During his report to the Johnson County Rural Health Care District Board this week, Buffalo EMS Director Dave Harness gave details on an incident with one ambulance and a deer. Harness also reported that there were 84 calls in May. Seventeen were transfers: two to Billings; four to Casper; two...
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, June 17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, June 16, W. Boxelder Rd, CCSO. An employee of Hertz Car Rental...
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Riverton police seek shooting suspect

CASPER, Wyo. — The Riverton Police Department is turning to the public for help as it investigates an early Saturday morning shooting. The shooting occurred in the alley between 900 E. Park and East Jackson avenues at 3:30 a.m. Two men were shot at by an unknown suspect, Police Chief Eric Murphy said in a social media post.
RIVERTON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wrrnetwork.com

James “Jim” Andre

A Memorial service for James “Jim” Andre, 68, will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. A gathering in Jim’s honor will be held at the Riverton Country Club immediately following the service. Jim passed on June 4, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming with family and friends by his side. He will be missed.
RIVERTON, WY
county17.com

(PHOTOS) Donkey Creek Festival 2022 kicks off

GILLETTE, Wyo. — June winds and a brewing thunderstorm didn’t stop the 2022 Donkey Creek Festival from driving forward Friday night as planned. Dozens of residents packed into a grassy field behind Gillette College during the annual festival kickoff on June 17. Some chose to set up shop along the outskirts while others spread their blankets and camping chairs near or beneath a large awning covering the stage.
GILLETTE, WY
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 11

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through June 11. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

City Council approves private use of 3rd Street Plaza

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council has approved an application to close a public roadway for a private event, setting a precedent that could change how a downtown street is used moving forward. During their regular meeting on June 14, the council approved a request submitted by resident...
GILLETTE, WY
bigfoot99.com

GoFundMe page set up for Cpl. Seth Rasmuson’s wife, child

The photograph on the GoFundMe page for the young family of the Wyoming Marine killed last week during a training flight in California is telling. It shows Corporal Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo standing with the high school sweetheart he married. In Avery Rasmuson’s arms is their seven-month old baby. The family is standing in front of an MV-22B-Osprey.
BUFFALO, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy