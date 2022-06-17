ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern. Campbell County through 345 PM MDT... At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4. miles west...

www.kulr8.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Harding, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 22:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Harding; Lawrence SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 388 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA LAWRENCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, LEAD, AND SPEARFISH.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
KEVN

What people should know when exposed to high volumes of heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -According to Weather.com, Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday, pushing families to get out and enjoy the pool. Miles Johnson, a lifeguard at Jimmy Hilton Municipal Pool in Rapid City says people should...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City police searching for missing 12-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old. Rapid City Police say 12-year-old Kenadee Schraeder was last seen at around 10 Saturday night in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Ave. She was wearing a purple zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Custer Volunteer Fire Department contains early morning structure fire

CUSTER, S.D. — During the early morning hours of June 17, the Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 Block of North 3rd Street, incorporated Custer City. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a free burning fire with a moderate smoke condition in...
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

SD DOT seeks public input on charging stations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking public input in planning where to put more electric vehicle charging stations. The department must create a plan for charging station infrastructure to receive funds allocated as part of the federal infrastructure law passed late last year.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Speedway: Results and Highlights

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The racing action continued on Friday night at Black Hills Speedway. In fact, it was the 2nd Annual Dillon Heinzerling Wissota Midwest Modified Memorial Race. Troy Leiker from Gillette, WY won the Wissota Midwest Modified feature race tonight and won $2,000. Scott Tyrrell from Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

City of Sturgis prepares for 82nd Motorcycle Rally

SUTRGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sturgis and its businesses are busy getting ready for the 82nd annual motorcycle rally which is less than 2 months away. It won’t be long until Main Street is filled with motorcycles from across the country. Last year, the rally brought...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sandstone Hills Drive closing on Saturday

SPEARFISH — Sandstone Hills Drive will be closed, starting Saturday, from Colorado Boulevard to Windmill Drive until the completion of the sanitary sewer upsize and resurfacing in that area. The closure is expected to last for approximately four weeks. The Detour route will be on Colorado Boulevard, 27th Street, and Windmill Drive.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Recent incident leaves visitor injured by bison

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – A park visitor while hiking was injured by a bison, Thursday, June 16, in Custer State Park. A female visitor with her companion and their dog, were hiking near the Wildlife Loop Road. Their dog surprised a small herd of bull bison after going over a hill.
CUSTER, SD
historic-structures.com

Dinosaur Park, Rapid City South Dakota

Settlement in the Black Hills began in the mid-1870s when confirmed rumors of the presence of paying quantities of gold incited a great gold rush. Much of the economic development of the region during the nineteenth century relied upon mining, ranching, or related activities. Rapid City, located at the eastern edge of the Black Hills, was founded in 1876 to serve as a commercial and transportation center. The city grew to be second largest city in the state largely due to the installation of nearby Ellsworth Air Force Base. In addition, from the 1930s on, many of the city's entrepreneurs nurtured a blossoming regional and statewide tourism industry.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City taking the lead in honoring Pollinators in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Mayor Steve Allender declared June 20th through the 26th as Pollinator Week in Rapid City. He is asking people to participate in activities that help save habitats for pollinators like bees, birds, and butterflies. In addition to the proclamation, The Rapid City Sustainability Committee along with...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman attacked by bison in Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — A woman has been hospitalized following an encounter with a bison in Custer State Park. While hiking near the Wildlife Loop Road a female visitor, her companion, and dog came over a hill and surprised a small herd of bull bison. It appears one of the bulls charged the dog and hit the female visitor, said the park in a Facebook post.
CUSTER, SD
kfgo.com

Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in South Dakota crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind by the cargo...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

High-flying hounds entertain crowds at Deadwood’s Wild Bill Days

DEADWOOD, S.D. — Main Street in Deadwood hosted an unusual event Saturday — a big air Dock Dogs competition — part of Wild Bill Days. These powerful pooches from around the country competed for first place, launching off a 40-foot-long platform into a pool more than 30-feet-long.
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Where did the Custer bear come from?

CUSTER — A black bear spotted recently in the Custer area was not one captured by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department, although biologists have wanted to catch one of the bruins spotted in the Hills in recent years. On Monday, a jet black bear with a...
KEVN

What you should do if you suspect a scam caller is calling you

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -According to the F.B.I.’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, consumer loss from scam calls had doubled to 3.5 billion in 2019 from 1.4 billion in 2017. Chris Hislip, Patrol Lieutenant for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that people should be on the lookout for callers who...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Marijuana Summer Fest coming to Rapid City

Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — MyMarijuanaCards.com, a company focused on assisting patients in the process of applying for medical marijuana cards is planning an event in Rapid City for the summer of 2022. Marijuana Summer Fest will be a four-day cannabis patient screening event in Rapid City during June...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Notorious Hill City house torn down

HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members rally together to address the issue of crime in the area. At the time, we spoke with Terri Grunendike, a resident of the Allen Gulch Rd. neighborhood, who claimed the issue was rooted in an abandoned house, where illicit activity took place over the span of three years.

