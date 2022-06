LATASHA SNOW HERNANDEZ , AGE 38 OF ST. JOSEPH, TN PASSED AWAY THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022 AT HOME AFTER A BRIEF ILLNESS. SHE WAS A NATIVE OF LAWRENCE COUNTY,TN,A COOK FOR ST. JOSEPH CAFÉ,AND A MEMBER OF IRON CITY FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT IRON CITY FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH ON TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022 AT 1:00 PM. STACY HOLT WILL BE OFFICIATING. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW IN WOLFCREEK CEMETERY.

