VIDEO: Accused family says video shows no wrongdoing after boy from Bridgeport burned

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccused family speaks out after boy from Bridgeport burned. Salem Valley Farms...

JoeA4SS
2d ago

It’s really hard to make out exactly what happened right before the poor kid caught fire. However they seem to be interacting with each other no problem leading up to it. Regardless of what transpired he is lucky to be alive and will hopefully be able to make a full recovery.. At the end of the day we all know young boys are mischievous. It’s how we learn NOT to do things 😁

Beck
2d ago

how does it not show wrongdoing when it shows kids playing with gasoline? the wrongdoing is from the parents of these brats.

Kiya Ognan
2d ago

the video shows this poor boy who caught on fire and there was another boy off to the side with him. yes it doesn't exactly show what happened but what are the adds. then as he runs away the other boy has his hands all up in his face making matters worse. to me the video still looks suspicious regardless. I pray for this little boy and his recovery. But to me that video should be still taken seriously. I wish the family the very best God bless

Eyewitness News

2 dead, 1 critically hurt in Hartford shooting over a dog dispute

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed and another was critically hurt after a triple shooting in Hartford that originated from a dispute over a dog. Hartford police identified the victims who were killed as 39-year-old Chase Eugene Garrett and 27-year-old Christina Dang. Police and Mayor Luke Bronin held...
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police investigate shooting on Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police say they are investigating a shooting on Sunday. Police were called to Orange Street just after 8:00 am on a ShotSpotter Activation. Officials say there was evidence of gunfire. The victim, a man in his forties, arrived at a local hospital so he could...
WTNH

Neighbors of Bridgeport boy burned release video of incident

Editor’s Note: News 8 is not releasing the entire surveillance video due to the graphic content as the boy is seen being burned. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Neighbors of a boy who was severely burned in Bridgeport in April released a video of the incident. The video shows kids playing in a backyard with gasoline. […]
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for drunk driving on I-95, causing wrong way crash in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for drunk driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 north in Milford. State police charged 25-year-old Geovanny Guallo of New Haven with driving the wrong way, operating under the influence, operating without a license, and operating without insurance. Troopers said they...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 2 dead, 1 critical in Hartford shooting

NEWS CONFERENCE: CT Justice Alliance revisits #InvestInMeCT campaign to announce findings. The Connecticut Justice Alliance revisited its #InvestInMeCT Campaign, two years after its initial launch, with the release of an addendum to its report. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin spoke about what firefighters were up against when...
bronx.com

Derek Davis, 32, Murdered

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 0020 hours police responded to a 911 call of a male with a stab wound inside of Lincoln Medical Center, located at 234 E. 149 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, police were informed by hospital...
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Park at Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was injured in a shooting on Park at Orange Street early Sunday morning. At approximately 8:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Park at Orange Street on a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, evidence of gunfire was located on the scene. As officers were investigating, a male in his forties […]
DoingItLocal

I-95 Crash In Milford

2022-06-19@10:19pm–#Milford CT- #cttraffic– A report of a crash I-95 north near exit 35. Radio reports say crashed vehicles in all lanes and people walking on the highway. Detour if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New London dad returns home for Father's Day, a year after suffering a stroke

Regardless of your opinions over what we've endured over these past 2+ years, one thing we can all agree on is the fact that this global pandemic has had a profound impact on parents. We chat with award-winning journalist Katherine Goldstein who specializes on social and economic issues facing moms. We'll focus on the fallout mothers have been facing both at-home and at the workplace, explore the real challenges, who's hurting the most -- and how we can help each other out.
FOX 61

Hartford fire displaces multiple families

HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple families were displaced Sunday morning after a fire damaged their apartment building. The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. on Wethersfield Avenue according to Hartford police. There were no injuries reported, but multiple families have been displaced. The cause of the fire was later...
