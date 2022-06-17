VIDEO: Accused family says video shows no wrongdoing after boy from Bridgeport burned

Regardless of your opinions over what we've endured over these past 2+ years, one thing we can all agree on is the fact that this global pandemic has had a profound impact on parents. We chat with award-winning journalist Katherine Goldstein who specializes on social and economic issues facing moms. We'll focus on the fallout mothers have been facing both at-home and at the workplace, explore the real challenges, who's hurting the most -- and how we can help each other out.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO