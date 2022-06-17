ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for June 17

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 date 2022-06-17

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 88

Total cases: 73,032

Total number of deaths: 442

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 23 with 17 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is moderate. Public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of LLCHD, 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order a third round of free, at home tests from the federal government. Visit covidtests.gov to place an order.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department and receive helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. People who require assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 230,176
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 216,030
  • Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 67.7%
  • Booster doses: 128,537

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Booster doses for children 5 through 11:

LLCHD has expanded COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11. The Health Department is hosting walk-in vaccinations at local elementary schools throughout June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved a Pfizer booster dose for children in this age group. The booster dose is recommended at five months after completing the initial two-dose series.

The Health Department is contacting parents and guardians of vaccine recipients who fall within the new recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment for their child at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. If children are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged, walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

  • Tuesday, June 21, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Elliott Elementary School, 225 S. 25th St.
  • Wednesday, June 22, 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
  • Thursday, June 23, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Norwood Park Elementary School, 4710 N. 72nd St.
  • Friday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
  • Monday, June 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD
  • Tuesday, June 28, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Hartley Elementary School, 730 N. 33rd St.
  • Thursday, June 30, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Pershing Elementary School, 6402 Judson St.

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

