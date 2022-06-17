Alex Stein & Michael Quinn Sullivan Live in Studio

Former President Donald Trump mocked other Republicans for pulling out of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston after the shooting in Uvalde killed 21 people earlier this week.Mr Trump addressed the annual meeting at the George R Brown Convention Center just three days after Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.“And unlike some, I didn’t disappoint you by not showing up,” Mr Trump told the crowd to applause.Many Texas’s top Republican officials were slated to address the annual meeting. But many--including Senator John Cornyn, Lieutenant Governor...
