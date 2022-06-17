ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Stein & Michael Quinn Sullivan Live in Studio

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Abbott blows off his own state's GOP...

SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
Ken Paxton
Quinn Sullivan
John Cornyn
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Ted Cruz ‘disappointed’ that officials dropped out of NRA meeting after Uvalde massacre

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is defending his decision to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston just days after a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school less than 300 miles away. Mr Cruz said he “thought it was important” to attend the conference despite the carnage while speaking on an episode of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.After his co-host pointed out that “a lot of people” — including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Representative Dan Crenshaw, and his Senate colleague John Cornyn — had declined to make...
The Independent

Trump dings Abbott and other Republicans for pulling out NRA meeting after shooting in Uvalde

Former President Donald Trump mocked other Republicans for pulling out of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston after the shooting in Uvalde killed 21 people earlier this week.Mr Trump addressed the annual meeting at the George R Brown Convention Center just three days after Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.“And unlike some, I didn’t disappoint you by not showing up,” Mr Trump told the crowd to applause.Many Texas’s top Republican officials were slated to address the annual meeting. But many--including Senator John Cornyn, Lieutenant Governor...
