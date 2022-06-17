Adrian Stills Selected as City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Director

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy water usage has caused the city of Fairhope to ask its residents to conserve water. That appeal went out Friday, June 17, 2022 but usage only increases over the weekend, bringing the city vey near its daily capacity of just more 9-million gallons. The splash...
Council work session also planned for 4 p.m. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The city is planning a special council meeting to consider a site plan approval and conditional use permit for Waterway Wines to refurbish an old building at the corner East 22nd Avenue and East Second Street.
Four months into the war in Ukraine and refugees are struggling to survive. The basic needs, food and shelter, are hard to come by. Relief efforts around the world are trying to meet those needs including in Baldwin County.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Gulf Coast has felt some sweltering heat this week, but it didn’t stop people from getting out and having some fun this Father’s Day weekend. Many went out to Cooper Riverside Park for “Blues on the River.” Despite the stifling heat, musical performers attracted quite the crowd.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first-ever Miss Juneteenth Pageant was held over the holiday weekend. Contestants not only got to showcase their talents but also developed confidence and learned more about Black history and culture. The program aims to create more opportunities for young girls. The program puts on...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA won a $128 million contract to design and build the U.S. Navy Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium, according to a company news release. Austal will build the AFDM in its Mobile modern steel panel line. Austal won the Detailed Design and Construction contract on June 17 and announced it […]
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Juneteenth celebrations were happening around the country, including in Prichard. The city observed the holiday with a parade and family fun day. Juneteenth is the oldest commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Those who attended said they were happy to celebrate freedom and learn about the history behind the holiday.
Daughter of Mr. Jereld Shonta Holmes and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Anthony Favre Jr. of Destin, Florida. Blending strong academic skills and a desire to make her community a better place drives Miss Leila Simone Holmes of Destin, Florida. To that end, she is a member...
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A boat crash in the Intracoastal Waterway west of the new county boat launch sent two to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 19. According to Orange Beach Fire Chief Mike Kimmerling, a 21-foot boat crashed on the north...
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two homes in Miramar Beach were reportedly damaged by a fire early Monday morning. Officials with the South Walton Fire District said they received a call regarding a house fire on Olde Towne Avenue. They confirmed the fire was also threatening two nearby homes when units arrived.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Public Library’s Ben May Branch put the focus on the Clotilda in honor of Juneteenth. The library’s downtown branch on Saturday welcomed award-winning author and charter captain Ben Raines, who discovered the Clotilda, the last known ship to bring slaves from Africa to the United States.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after jumping off a pier into the Fish River. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was in his twenties, jumped off the pier on Sunday at the end of Grounds Lane. Deputies say the man didn’t resurface after jumping into the water. The […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The respiratory disease RSV is surging along our Gulf Coast. The virus is quickly filling up our hospitals here in South Alabama, and some doctors say they are feeling the impact. The virus is typically not seen this time of year. "It is very widespread...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Shreveport Marshal’s Office confirmed on Facebook Saturday morning the body of the Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., who went missing in Destin yesterday was found in the Gulf of Mexico. The facebook post thanked the US Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Destin […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park, Liza Jackson Park and Garnier’s Park of Fort Walton Beach. The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County conducts a bi-weekly saltwater beach water test, sampling 11 sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The water samples detect enteric bacteria (enterococci) […]
