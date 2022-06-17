ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Adrian Stills Selected as City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Director

cityofpensacola.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian Stills has been selected as the City of...

www.cityofpensacola.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Despite sweltering heat, thousands attend Blues on the River

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Gulf Coast has felt some sweltering heat this week, but it didn’t stop people from getting out and having some fun this Father’s Day weekend. Many went out to Cooper Riverside Park for “Blues on the River.” Despite the stifling heat, musical performers attracted quite the crowd.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Inaugural Miss Juneteenth Pageant in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first-ever Miss Juneteenth Pageant was held over the holiday weekend. Contestants not only got to showcase their talents but also developed confidence and learned more about Black history and culture. The program aims to create more opportunities for young girls. The program puts on...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Austal wins $128M Navy contract, project coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA won a $128 million contract to design and build the U.S. Navy Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium, according to a company news release. Austal will build the AFDM in its Mobile modern steel panel line. Austal won the Detailed Design and Construction contract on June 17 and announced it […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Juneteenth celebration held in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Juneteenth celebrations were happening around the country, including in Prichard. The city observed the holiday with a parade and family fun day. Juneteenth is the oldest commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Those who attended said they were happy to celebrate freedom and learn about the history behind the holiday.
PRICHARD, AL
NOLA.com

Florida dancer steps up for the community

Daughter of Mr. Jereld Shonta Holmes and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Anthony Favre Jr. of Destin, Florida. Blending strong academic skills and a desire to make her community a better place drives Miss Leila Simone Holmes of Destin, Florida. To that end, she is a member...
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 6-19-2022

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
OBA

Two injured in Orange Beach boat accident on June 19

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A boat crash in the Intracoastal Waterway west of the new county boat launch sent two to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 19. According to Orange Beach Fire Chief Mike Kimmerling, a 21-foot boat crashed on the north...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: Two Walton County homes damaged by fire

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two homes in Miramar Beach were reportedly damaged by a fire early Monday morning. Officials with the South Walton Fire District said they received a call regarding a house fire on Olde Towne Avenue. They confirmed the fire was also threatening two nearby homes when units arrived.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Ben Raines speaks on Clotilda at Mobile Public Library

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Public Library’s Ben May Branch put the focus on the Clotilda in honor of Juneteenth. The library’s downtown branch on Saturday welcomed award-winning author and charter captain Ben Raines, who discovered the Clotilda, the last known ship to bring slaves from Africa to the United States.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope implements phase 1 of water conservation ordinance

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Public Utilities has implemented Phase I of Fairhope’s Water Conservation Ordinance which was adopted by the city in May of 2020. FPU said this phase was implemented due to the increased heat this year and a period of dry weather. Thus changes by water consumers will need to be made […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man dies after jumping off pier into Fish River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after jumping off a pier into the Fish River. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was in his twenties, jumped off the pier on Sunday at the end of Grounds Lane. Deputies say the man didn’t resurface after jumping into the water. The […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Surge of RSV cases along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The respiratory disease RSV is surging along our Gulf Coast. The virus is quickly filling up our hospitals here in South Alabama, and some doctors say they are feeling the impact. The virus is typically not seen this time of year. "It is very widespread...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing Marshal found in the Gulf

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Shreveport Marshal’s Office confirmed on Facebook Saturday morning the body of the Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., who went missing in Destin yesterday was found in the Gulf of Mexico. The facebook post thanked the US Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Destin […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Health advisory issued for parks in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park, Liza Jackson Park and Garnier’s Park of Fort Walton Beach. The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County conducts a bi-weekly saltwater beach water test, sampling 11 sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The water samples detect enteric bacteria (enterococci) […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
gulfshores.com

Mobile Bay and the Eastern Shore Cruise

Experience a unique look at beautiful Mobile Bay and the scenic Eastern Shore on this relaxing voyage past the charming towns of Spanish Fort, Daphne, Montrose, and Fairhope and down to the historic Middle Bay Lighthouse. Catch a glimpse of Point Clear, Gaillard Island, and amazing local wildlife, including alligators and dolphins!
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One dead in possible drowning in Baldwin County

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WALA) - A potential drowning off Fish River in Baldwin County has left one man dead. Baldwin County Sheriffs responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon when someone called 911. That man has not yet been identified. In waters off Grounds Lane and Highway 98...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

