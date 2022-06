You may have received an alert about an upcoming 12-hour outage on Mon, Tues, or Wed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. The actual outage is expected to last less than one hour. This brief outage is required to allow a 3rd party to move large equipment under the power lines that serve you. We apologize for any inconvenience.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO