St. Paul trench collapse: First responders search for trapped workers

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Maurice Antonio Anderson in Eagan on Nov. 9, 2020.Robert Lee Baker was convicted of second-degree murder on April 4. On Friday, he was sentenced to 438 months in prison. The judge also handed down a 60 month sentence for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, which he will serve concurrently.Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, Eagan police responded to a hotel to find Anderson laying on the ground. He had 11...

EAGAN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO