ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul trench collapse: First responders search for trapped workers

fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyFOX 9 was above a construction site...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

St. Paul construction site collapse: 2 bodies recovered

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The bodies of two workers killed in a trench collapse at a Highland Park construction site Friday have been recovered. Dozens of first responders arrived at the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard in St. Paul around 3 p.m. What started as a rescue attempt for the workers turned into a recovery effort that lasted around 12 hours.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Fire crews describe process of recovering two victims killed in trench collapse

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saturday, St. Paul Fire crews were back at the scene of a trench collapse that killed two construction workers Friday afternoon. St. Paul deputy fire chief Roy Mokosso said around 50 firefighters from St. Paul and Minneapolis worked on the scene for just over 12 hours Friday. They dug into the soil and recovered the victims into the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving an hour after recovering their last victim, at 3:30 a.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

1 killed, 1 gravely injured in northern Minnesota rollover crash

GONVICK, Minn. -- One woman is dead and another is gravely injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 22-year-old Bemidji woman was driving east on Highway 92 in Gonvick when she lost control just before 3 a.m. The vehicle...
GONVICK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul construction site collapse: 2 workers presumed dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two construction workers in St. Paul are presumed dead after a trench collapsed at a construction site Friday, according to authorities. Authorities responded to the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard in the Highland Park area of St. Paul just before 3 p.m. on Friday. Two people were trapped after a trench collapsed, with first responders working to extricate some of the dirt and soil that filled in the trench.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Pedestrian and Motorcyclist Die in Collision in St. Paul

According to authorities, a biker collided with a pedestrian in St. Paul on Wednesday night, killing both men. Around 10:10 p.m., a 911 caller reported an accident along the Mississippi River in Dayton’s Bluff. Officers were dispatched to Warner Road, which is located approximately a half-mile east of the U.S. 52 bridge. The males were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Trench#Accident
worldnationnews.com

Man charged with fatal stabbing at St. Paul’s apartment

A 46-year-old man with a violent criminal past was charged Friday with stabbing a man in St. Paul’s North End on Monday, the same day the victim was released from prison. Dwight David Ford of St. Paul faces a charge of second-degree murder in Ramsey County District Court for the murder of 41-year-old Christopher Schondell Pryor of Minneapolis in an apartment building on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to more than 36 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Eagan

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Maurice Antonio Anderson in Eagan on Nov. 9, 2020.Robert Lee Baker was convicted of second-degree murder on April 4. On Friday, he was sentenced to 438 months in prison. The judge also handed down a 60 month sentence for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, which he will serve concurrently.Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, Eagan police responded to a hotel to find Anderson laying on the ground. He had 11...
EAGAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJON

St Cloud Crash Sends 3 to Hospital

ST CLOUD -- A car crash Thursday in St. Cloud sent three to the hospital. St Cloud Police were sent to the corner of 11th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast on reports of a two-vehicle crash. Officials say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Makayah Lee Neeley of St. Cloud...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Grain Bin Accident Leaves Work Dead In Southern Minnesota

(Hope, MN) -- A Thursday grain bin accident has left a worker dead at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope. Witnesses say 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum got trapped in the grain bin just after 9:15 p-m. Emergency responders recovered his body. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Frantum’s death is being conducted. A study by Purdue University shows only two states have had more documented agricultural confined-space-related accidents than Minnesota since 1962.
HOPE, MN
fox9.com

Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

An 82-year-old woman who fell in her southeastern Minnesota garage wasn't found until six days later. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the woman received medical care at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital for care. The sheriff's office told KTTC-TV that the woman had a leg injury, dried cracked lips and other ailments from six days without help.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
MINNESOTA STATE
Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
willmarradio.com

St. Paul man may have victimized more than 1000 young girls

(St. Paul, MN) -- The FBI is now saying a man charged with sextortion in St. Paul could have more than 1,000 victims. Thirty-one-year-old Yue Vang pleaded guilty to charges of victimizing over 500 young girls earlier this month. The FBI has spent two years conducting this investigation, and special agent Brenda Born tells Fox-9 this is the largest case she has been a part of. Born says there are victims of Vang in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and ten other countries. The FBI has set up a website with the usernames on social media platforms Vang used to entice the girls in an effort to get more to come forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy