Colts DB Stephon Gilmore is fitting in well in Indianapolis and is excited to see what the team can accomplish this season. “It’s different. Every place is different. Not everyone is the same. So, I like it here, I liked my time in New England too,” Gilmore said, via Colts Wire. “I know these guys want to win and they put the work in every day. I’m just looking forward to you know, tomorrow and then training camp and seeing where this group goes.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO